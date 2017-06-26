 
 

Super Nintendo Classic Pre-order Available At Amazon UK Now

Posted: Jun 26 2017, 1:40pm CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo unveiled the SNES Classic. The first shop is taking pre-orders for the SNES mini.

Nintendo unveiled the SNES Classic on June 26. Just hours after the announcement, the Amazon online shop in the UK has started to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. The Super Nintendo Classic or Super Nintendo Mini will go on sale on September 29 for $79.99.

Amazon UK offers to pre-order the SNES Mini for £79.99. Amazon UK is listing international shipping options including United States and other European countries on the product page, but we have also seen a message that the SNES Classic is not eligible to ship to the United States.

This is the first real opportunity to get your hands on a Super Nintendo Classic. Nintendo did not have a pre-order period for the NES Classic in the United States. It is not known yet if that will changes. In case you can't pre-order the SNES Classic think of a friend in the UK or European Union. We were able to order the SNES Classic from our German office.

Many NES Classic fans ordered their retro console at European Amazon stores as the availability of the NES Classic was  more limited in the US before Nintendo discontinued the NES Mini in April. The only difference between the EU version and the US version of the SNES Classic is the USB power adapter. You either get a converter or another USB power adapter with US power plug.

The new 16-bit retro console is $20 more expensive than the NES Classic, but comes with a second controller. The number of pre-installed games is lower with 21. The popularity of the SNES Classic will be off the charts, like it was with the NES Classic.

Nintendo will for sure not have enough SNES Classic consoles available to satisfy demand when it goes on sale on September 29. There are no retailer details yet available. Nintendo has not revealed any details yet about the SNES Classic pre-order. The NES Classic was launched without a pre-order period. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart just started to sell the NES Classic on November 10 of last year.

Nintendo might again release the SNES Classic without a pre-order period, but it is not a welcomed move by consumers. We will have to wait and see how they decide.

We will be ready to provide either way real-time inventory tracking of the SNES Classic as soon as the new Nintendo retro console is available online for pre-order or for purchase. Download the free The Tracker app to get ready for the SNES Classic pre-order begin.

The Tracker app will trigger notifications on your smartphone to let you know when the SNES Classic is in stock online or is available for pre-order. We do not take any chances and have already pre-ordered the Super Nintendo Mini at Amazon UK. We will do a SNES Classic Giveaway once the console arrives at our office.

Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

