Nintendo Super Famicom Classic Mini Edition Announced

Nintendo announced the Super Nintendo Classic Edition for the US and the Super Nintendo Mini Edition for Europe on Monday. Now the video game maker announced a Super Famicom Classic for Japan as well, following the pattern of the NES Classic release.

The design of the Japanese SNES Classic and the US version are very different, like in the 90s. Japan, Australia and Europe ("PAL region") got a more streamlined design, while the US SNES features a less refined case design. Many US Nintendo fans already indicated to import the Super Famicom Classic or SNES Mini just to get the better looking design.

The 21 games on the Super Famicom mini are slightly different than for the US version. Very different is the Super Famicom Mini box art. While Europe and the US get a box that is similar in design of the NES Classic, the Super Famicom Classic comes in a more graphic artistic box.

Nintendo will release the Japanese Super Nintendo Classic later than in US and Europe. Japanese Nintendo fans have to wait unitl October 5. The Super Famicom Classic will retail for 7,980 yen (~$71) before taxes.

The new Super Nintendo Mini was already available for pre-order on June 26 on Amazon UK. According to our SNES Classic Buyer's Guide, the first online retailers in the United States are listing the SNES Classic online.

The SNES Classic will be released on September 29 for $79.99.