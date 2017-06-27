 
 

Nintendo Super Famicom Classic Mini Edition Announced

Posted: Jun 27 2017, 1:35am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Super Famicom Classic Mini Edition Announced

Gallery

2 images
Nintendo Super Famicom Classic Mini Edition Announced
Nintendo Super Famicom Classic Mini Edition Announced
 

The Japanese SNES Classic is official.

Nintendo announced the Super Nintendo Classic Edition for the US and the Super Nintendo Mini Edition for Europe on Monday. Now the video game maker announced a Super Famicom Classic for Japan as well, following the pattern of the NES Classic release.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Mini Now

The design of the Japanese SNES Classic and the US version are very different, like in the 90s. Japan, Australia and Europe ("PAL region") got a more streamlined design, while the US SNES features a less refined case design. Many US Nintendo fans already indicated to import the Super Famicom Classic or SNES Mini just to get the better looking design.

The 21 games on the Super Famicom mini are slightly different than for the US version. Very different is the Super Famicom Mini box art. While Europe and the US get a box that is similar in design of the NES Classic, the Super Famicom Classic comes in a more graphic artistic box.

Nintendo will release the Japanese Super Nintendo Classic later than in US and Europe. Japanese Nintendo fans have to wait unitl October 5. The Super Famicom Classic will retail for 7,980 yen (~$71) before taxes.

The new Super Nintendo Mini was already available for pre-order on June 26 on Amazon UK. According to our SNES Classic Buyer's Guide, the first online retailers in the United States are listing the SNES Classic online. Download our free The Tracker app to get notified when the Super Nintendo Classic pre-order will begin or when SNES Classic goes on sale.

The SNES Classic will be released on September 29 for $79.99. 

Gallery

2 images
Nintendo Super Famicom Classic Mini Edition Announced
Nintendo Super Famicom Classic Mini Edition Announced

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-27 01:35:13am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

36 minutes ago

Super Nintendo Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon UK Now

Super Nintendo Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon UK Now

11 hours ago, 1:40pm CDT

SNES Classic Confirmed By Nintendo

SNES Classic Confirmed By Nintendo

13 hours ago, 12:08pm CDT

SNES Classic Games Line-up Unveiled

SNES Classic Games Line-up Unveiled

13 hours ago, 12:00pm CDT

Hot Camera for the Summer: Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Point and Shoot Super Zoom Camera for Under $400

Hot Camera for the Summer: Panasonic Lumix FZ80 4K Point and Shoot Super Zoom Camera for Under $400

14 hours ago, 10:40am CDT

Amazon Echo Show Ships This Week, $100 Discount Available

Amazon Echo Show Ships This Week, $100 Discount Available

15 hours ago, 10:17am CDT

Cozmo Code Lab Launches for Cozmo Robot

Cozmo Code Lab Launches for Cozmo Robot

15 hours ago, 9:59am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock Update at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Stock Update at Walmart

16 hours ago, 9:32am CDT

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

17 hours ago, 8:01am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Half of all Americans will be Prime Members on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Half of all Americans will be Prime Members on Prime Day

18 hours ago, 7:13am CDT

Google to Stop Email Scanning on Consumer Gmail

Google to Stop Email Scanning on Consumer Gmail

19 hours ago, 5:58am CDT

Samsung Gear S4 Smartwatch Rumors Point to Cool Charging Tech

Samsung Gear S4 Smartwatch Rumors Point to Cool Charging Tech

19 hours ago, 5:36am CDT

Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Update

Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Update

20 hours ago, 5:34am CDT

Minions Invade Amazon ahead of Despicable Me 3 Release

Minions Invade Amazon ahead of Despicable Me 3 Release

20 hours ago, 5:26am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

20 hours ago, 5:05am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

SNES Classic Confirmed By Nintendo

SNES Classic Confirmed By Nintendo

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles




Technology News

SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

36 minutes ago

Super Nintendo Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon UK Now

Super Nintendo Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon UK Now

11 hours ago, 1:40pm CDT

SNES Classic Confirmed By Nintendo

SNES Classic Confirmed By Nintendo

13 hours ago, 12:08pm CDT

SNES Classic Games Line-up Unveiled

SNES Classic Games Line-up Unveiled

13 hours ago, 12:00pm CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

36 minutes ago

Super Nintendo Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon UK Now

Super Nintendo Classic Pre-order Available at Amazon UK Now

11 hours ago, 1:40pm CDT

SNES Classic Confirmed By Nintendo

SNES Classic Confirmed By Nintendo

13 hours ago, 12:08pm CDT

SNES Classic Games Line-up Unveiled

SNES Classic Games Line-up Unveiled

13 hours ago, 12:00pm CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is in Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is in Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle Nintendo Switch Gray Joy-Con Ultimate Fan Bundle is in Stock

Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle Nintendo Switch Neon Joy-Con ARMS and Accessories Bundle is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook