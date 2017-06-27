SNES Classic Edition Inventory Tracker Launched

Nintendo followed through and announced the SNES Classic as follow-up to the NES Classic on June 26. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The announcement made a huge splash and it is clear that the SNES Classic will be at least as popular as the NES Classic.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

During the NES Classic hype last year, we came up with the idea of an easy to use online inventory tracking app. We released the Tracker app in May. We have worked through the some major growing pains and are now on version 1.2. We feel pretty good about this release. If you have been an early adopter of The Tracker by I4U News, please update.

As the first online stores have started to list the $79.99 SNES Classic, The Tracker has started to do its job. Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. You can also search in app stores with "the tracker i4u" to find the app.

Click in the app on the "Notify Me button" on the SNES Classic listing. That's it. The Tracker app is set and forget. Once the SNES Classic is available for pre-order or starts to sell, you will get a notification on your smartphone. Tap on the notification to buy the SNES Classic at the store that has the console in stock. This is the fastest way to get notified when the SNES Classic is available.

The stores listing the SNES Classic include so far Best Buy and Amazon. SNES Classic pre-order opportunities could surface at any time between now and September 29. The NES Classic had limited pre-order windows ahead of the release at select stores. Amazon UK has offered SNES Mini pre-orders on June 26 already. Initial inventory sold out in a few hours.

Right now most users of The Tracker app use it to find Nintendo Switch online and the Lego Saturn V set. The Tracker app will also be a valuable tool to find the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2017 next month.

The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. Plus, this one comes fully loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get the sleeker looking design.

The SNES Classic will be pre-installed with 21 games including the never-released Starfox 2. Other game highlights include Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.