The Tracker App Version 1.2 with Major Improvements Released

Posted: Jun 27 2017, 4:46am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

New version of online inventory tracking app The Tracker is available in app stores.

First off, please accept my apologies to the users of The Tracker. We encountered a series of issues in the past days that rendered the tracking service unusable. The new version 1.2 of The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android

The major issue we ran into is that cloud computing is only elastic if you have the permission to configure a larger instance. We fell into support hole at AWS and have not been able to transfer our backend to a larger instance because the account had not been granted the permission yet to create these. 

The good news is that with the release of the Tracker app version 1.2 we are on a stable and more scalable server now. This just in time of announcement of the Super Nintendo Classic. The SNES Classic is already available in the Tracker app. Subscribe to it to get receive notification on your smartphone when the SNES Classic will be available for pre-order leading up to the release on September 29. From that time on The Tracker app will notify on restocking.

Besides the new more scalable backend, the new Tracker app release also brings wide range of stability and speed improvements. 

The release also introduces product categories to make it easier to find the tracker you want. Right now the catogories are comprised of Nintendo Switch, Video Game Hardware, Nintendo Switch accessories, toys, amiibo, consumer electronics and Amazon Prime Day. You can browse all available products in The Tracker app also in the web version in your browser.

The Tracker app features now Price drop notifications, aimed at Amazon Prime Day 2017,  This allows the app to send out notifications when popular Prime Day deals go on sale.

How to use The Tracker

After launching the app and allowing notifications, select from the list products the ones you like to be notified when it is in stock at an online retailer. That is it. It is set and forget.

When we detect a product in stock, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from purchasing the product you want.

For extreme hard to find products, timing is everything. There is nothing faster than a smartphone notification. We continue to work tirelessly to make the Tracker by I4U News the fastest online inventory tracker. To achieve this goal, we need your help. Please tell us about your experience with the Tracker app in the Community tab of the app.

Download the The Tracker app for iOS and Android

This story may contain affiliate links.

