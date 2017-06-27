 
 

GameStop In Europe Launches SNES Classic Mini Edition Pre-order

Posted: Jun 27 2017, 5:09am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

GameStop in Europe launches SNES Classic Mini Edition Pre-order
 

Nintendo unveiled the SNES Classic on June 26. The first shops are taking pre-orders for the SNES mini.

Nintendo unveiled the SNES Classic on June 26. Just hours after the announcement, the Amazon online shop in the UK has started to offer the SNES Classic for pre-order. Amazon UK has sold out of their initial Super Nintendo Classic pre-order inventory within hours. Tuesday morning GameStop stores in select European countries started to take pre-orders.

GameStop online shops in Italy and Ireland offer the SNES Classic Edition for 79.99 and 89.99 Euros respectively. GameStop has not yet started to list the Super Nintendo Classic Edition on their US online store.

The Super Nintendo Classic or Super Nintendo Mini will go on sale on September 29 for $79.99. The first US stores have started to list the SNES Classic. It is not known yet when US stores start to offer the Nintendo Switch for pre-order. Get the Tracker App to receive a notification once the pre-order is available from US stores. Read the latest SNES Classic stock and pre-order updates

The new 16-bit retro console is $20 more expensive than the NES Classic, but comes with a second controller. The number of pre-installed games is lower with 21. The popularity of the SNES Classic will be off the charts given the excitement about the announcement. The SNES Classic will beat the sales numbers of the NES Classic as Nintendo said to make more SNES Classic consoles than NES Classic consoles.

Nintendo will for sure not have enough SNES Classic consoles available to satisfy demand when it goes on sale on September 29. Nintendo has not revealed any details yet about the SNES Classic pre-order. 

We will provide real-time inventory tracking of the SNES Classic as soon as the new Nintendo retro console is available online for pre-order or for purchase. Download the free The Tracker app to get ready for the SNES Classic pre-order begin.

The Tracker app will trigger notifications on your smartphone to let you know when the SNES Classic is in stock online or is available for pre-order. We do not take any chances and have already pre-ordered the Super Nintendo Mini at Amazon UK. We will do a SNES Classic Giveaway once the console arrives at our office.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

Updated: 2017-06-27 05:05:08am

