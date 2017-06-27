 
 

Galaxy Note 8 Promo Leak Shows Dual Cameras And A Fingerprint Scanner

Posted: Jun 27 2017, 6:11am CDT

 

Leak gives us a glimpse at what the Galaxy Note 8 will look like

A new leak has turned up that claims to be from some promotional materials for the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. The leaked material appears to be a poster for the Note 8 and while it has no specifications for the device listed, it does give us a look at the side, back, and screen of the device.

What we can glean from the leaked material is that there are dual cameras and a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the smartphone. The front side of the device shows a big and bezel-free screen that Android Headlines says is a version of the Samsung Infinity display bringing with it the odd 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Volume buttons are above the Bixby voice assistant button. That Bixby button is supposed to have a special texture to it so that users of the Note 8 can tell the difference between the voice assistant button and volume buttons by touch.

The power button is on the right edge of the smartphone and nav buttons are not physical, instead being located on the screen. The rear of the smartphone in shows a pair of stacked cameras vertically arranged above the fingerprint sensor. Back fingerprint sensors haven't exactly been the favorite arrangement for many smartphone users, particularly on larger phablets such as the Note 8. The dual rear cameras have dual-LED flash and a heart rate sensor.

The exact camera arrangement is still up in the air a bit with some reports indicating recently there will be a pair of 12MP lenses on the rear. Power is tipped as a 3,300 mAh non-removable battery. Rumors also suggest that the smartphone will come with at least 6GB of RAM and that a version with 8GB is expected in China and South Korea, but not the US. The launch of the Note 8 is expected to happen in the second half of August or mid-September.

