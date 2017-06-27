 
 

Google Pixel 2 Tipped For Snapdragon 835 And Two Screen Sizes

Google Pixel 2 Tipped for Snapdragon 835 and Two Screen Sizes
 

Larger device is tipped for very thin bezels and an OLED screen

Some new Google Pixel 2 rumors are making the rounds and these rumors give us an idea what might land inside the smartphone when it launches. We also have some details on the two version of the device. The larger device is tipped by IBTimes as being called taimen internally and rocking a 5.99-inch screen with 1440p resolution.

That screen will be OLED made by LG with bezels that are smaller than the original Pixel XL rocked. Align with the details on the screen, we also have some details on the processor. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon 835 under the hood paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That Snapdragon chip is tipped to operate at 2.45 GHz.

This device is expected to have two-tone glass and metal finish and a single camera with dual LED flash. The smaller Pixel 2 is codenamed walleye and will have a 4.97-inch screen with 1080p resolution. It will have the larger bezels of the original Pixel devices according to the source. Other features will include stereo speakers, but it will lack a headphone port.

Inside the smartphone will be a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It's not completely clear if either device will have other storage options available.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

