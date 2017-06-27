SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

Nintendo announced the SNES Classic Edition on Monday, June 26. The excitement among retro gaming fans is intense. While European Nintendo fans already have and had the opportunity to pre-order the SNES Classic, the US stores have not offered pre-order for the SNES Classic yet. Only three stores have listed the Super NES Classic so far.

Our SNES Classic inventory tracker is currently monitoring SNES Classic listings of Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. SNES Classic pre-order opportunities could surface at any time between now and September 29.

We do not believe that US stores are launching the SNES Classic pre-order today. There are no signs for that yet. Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. The app will send a smartphone notification when a store offers the SNES Classic for pre-order.

The NES Classic had limited pre-order windows ahead of the release at select stores. There are thausends of comments on social media from American Nintendo fans waiting for the pre-order of the Super Nintendo Classic since the announcement. Some fans stayed up all night.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only going to be available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.