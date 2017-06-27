Nintendo UK Store Is About to Launch Pre-order for Nintendo Classic Mini SNES

British Nintendo fans are about to get another great opportunity to pre-order the Super NES Classic Edition, or as it called in Europe: Nintendo Classic Mini Super Nintendo Entertainment System. The Nintendo online shop just updated its SNES Mini banner with a coming soon button.

The UK had the first SNES Classic pre-order opportunity right after Nintendo announced the SNES. Amazon UK had their SNES Classic pre-order inventory on sale for about 3 hours on June 26. We also snagged one up from our German office. We will give this SNES Classic away for free as soon as it arrives. Right now you can win a free Nintendo Switch bundle.

The Nintendo UK store lists the Nintendo Classic Mini SNES prominently on the homepage. We bet that Nintendo pulls the trigger on the pre-orders in the next hours. Ordering the new SNES mini directly at Nintendo is kind of neat.

US Nintendo fans can check our SNES Classic inventory tracker for pre-order updates. The SNES Classic inventory tracker is currently monitoring SNES Classic listings of Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. SNES Classic pre-order opportunities could surface at any time between now and September 29.

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only going to be available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.