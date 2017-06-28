 
 

Amazon Shopping App Features Exclusive Content From Luc Besson's Valerian

Posted: Jun 28 2017, 12:39am CDT

 

Amazon Shopping App Features Exclusive Content from Luc Besson&#039;s Valerian
 

Users of the Amazon Shopping app get exclusive access to clips from Valerian and the City of a thousand Planets.

Amazon, EuropaCorp and STXfilms are teaming up to premier never before seen movie clips and content from Valerian and the City of a thousand Planets, this summer’s most groundbreaking and original sci-fi adventure, exclusively on the Amazon App.

Starting today, customers have access to actual film clips simply by using the camera search feature. To reveal the exclusive content, customers open their Amazon App, tap the camera icon and then point it at the large printed code at the bottom of most Amazon boxes shipped across the US. Pointing the camera at Valerian artwork, like the movie poster or IMDb movie page will also work.

The Amazon App iPhone customers can access the exclusive content by tapping the “i” button an any character within the Amazon Stickers feature of camera search. Valerian will be released by STXfilms on behalf of EuropaCorp on July 21st in movie theaters and exclusive content will continue be added to the Amazon App through July 23rd.

“Camera search within the Amazon App allows customers to point their camera at nearly anything and receive product recommendations from Amazon, so what better way to unlock exclusive content from the most futuristic film of the summer,” said Gautam Bhargava, VP Amazon Visual Search. “In fact, we were so excited about revealing this special content within our app we wanted to give customers not one, but two ways to view never before seen clips. We also created special edition Valerian stickers to celebrate the movie release, which if clicked upon will also grant customers access to the highly anticipated scenes.”

To explore exclusive Valerian content, customers simply open their Amazon App, tap the camera icon and then point it at the large printed code at the bottom of most Amazon boxes or at Valerian artwork like the movie poster.

Amazon Stickers launched last month and is an entertaining augmented reality feature designed to provide Amazon App customers a delightful experience for virtual shopping and visualizing products in their own home. Looking for gift inspiration? Want to see if that couch matches your living room? Need a second opinion on that yellow hat you like? Amazon Stickers provides a fun way to find, view, and share products on Amazon with friends and family.

The special edition Valerian Stickers include characters like Sergeant Laureline, K-Tron, DA, Doghan Daguis, and Major Valerian and unlock special content when customers tap on the “i” above them. Starting tomorrow, you can find these Valerian Stickers and more by tapping on Amazon Stickers within the Camera Search function on the iOS Amazon App. Make sure you have the latest version of the app for access.

Valerian and the City of a thousand Planets is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha—an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe. Watch the trailer below.

The Amazon shopping app is an important tool to score the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2017. Find out everything to know about Amazon Prime Day 2017 in our comprehensive guide. Read also our Prime Day 2017 deal predictions. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

