Pre-order SNES Classic Anticipation Costs People Sleep

Austrian Christoph Strasser only slept 8.5 hours in 8 days when he won the 3,000 miles long Race Across America bike race. Nintendo fans are about to loose as much sleep as this extreme athlete waiting for the pre-order of the SNES Classic Edition to begin. People are afraid to miss out on a pre-order opportunity on Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, which are currently the only stores listing the SNES Classic Edition.

Discussion forums fill up with thousands and thousands of comments of people waiting for the pre-order to begin since Nintendo announced the SNES Classic on Monday, June 26. The comments describe the fear people have to go to sleep and miss out on the pre-order. The fear is real, as pre-order inventories will sell out within minutes. This is why some consumers waiting for the pre-order to begin get up multiple times during the night to check the internet or hit F5 on the known SNES product pages on SNES Classic listings of Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon.

Sleep deprivation is a serious health hazard. Unless you have trained for it like Mr. Strasser, people will start to experience issues during the day. There is no announcement or evidence at the moment that pre-order of the SNES Classic is imminent.

While American Nintendo fans continue to not find sleep, Europeans and Australians could already pre-order the SNES Classic Mini at several stores including Amazon UK this week.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only going to be available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.