 
 

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report For June 28

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 28
 

This is the Nintendo Switch stock tracking report for online and in store availability for Wednesday, June 28.

The Nintendo Switch bundles have sold out again at GameStop. This means the Nintendo Switch is not in stock online at any shop. GameStop is the only store that offered the Switch online in the past weeks, with some brief exceptions. GameStop only offered the Nintendo Switch online as part of bundles starting at $399.99. When GameStop will have the next batch of Switch bundles available is not known.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

GameStop's retail locations have tried up again as well. More Walmart and Target locations are flagged to have the Nintendo Switch in stock. See details below.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in. 

On Monday, Nintendo announced the $79.99 SNES Classic Edition. The hype around the new retro console release is outpacing the excitement about the Nintendo Switch by a huge margin right now. Find out about the latest pre-order SNES Classic Edition updates.

The release of ARMS did not bring a whole lot of new Switch stock. The expectations have been otherwise. Nintendo supplied retailers with new Switch stock for the Mario Kart launch, but no significant restocking took place on Friday and the weekend for ARMS. The next big release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the Splatoon 2 game for $47.99 for Prime members.

To get a Nintendo Switch for free you can try your luck in our Nintendo Switch summer giveaway The value of the Switch bundle we are giving away for free is $500. Enter now here to win a Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and two Nintendo Pro Controller.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. Further below this report features the latest on the in-store availability of the Nintendo Switch. 

Besides the GameStop Switch Bundle, the only way to get a Nintendo Switch online now is at reseller market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is more rare than the console with Gray controllers, resulting in considerable higher market value. Overall the Nintendo Switch market prices have remained flat. Read the reseller offers carefully and check the feedback. Some low priced offers have shipping dates in July. 

Nintendo believes the Nintendo Switch will be as big as the extremely successful Nintendo Wii. Looking at the current shortage, the Japanese video game maker has a long road ahead of them to ship 101 million Nintendo Switch consoles. The positive reception and praise of the Nintendo Switch fuel the demand for the mobile and home console hybrid. Nintendo is also busy marketing the Nintendo Switch with hands-on events and at the E3 2017.

Find below the latest Nintendo Switch online availability updates and stock tracking updates for stores.

Nintendo Switch Stock at Online Stores

Check GameStop.com to see if there are new bundles available.

Amazon restocked the Nintendo Switch the last time a month. Only Prime members got access to the Nintendo Switch stock. When the next Switch sale on Amazon takes place is not known. Use our new Tracker app to get notified when the Switch is in stock at Amazon or other major online retailer. The app is set and forget. When there is a Switch in stock you will receive a notification in real-time on your iPhone or Android phone.

The Nintendo Switch will continue to be hard to find for the foreseeable future. Next opportunity to find a Switch in stock should be this Friday in time for the release of ARMS. Nintendo plans to ship 10 million consoles world-wide in the time from April 2017 to April 2018. From the launch on Mach 3 to April 27, the Mario company sold 2.74 million Switch consoles.

The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $90 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com. The Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is more rare than the console with Gray controllers, resulting in considerable higher market value. Overall the Nintendo Switch market prices have risen slightly.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online, shoppers can use our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. 

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

When is Nintendo Switch in stock online again?

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

As Nintendo coordinated new Switch console shipment with the launch of Mario Kart 8, we expect the company to do the same for the next major Switch game launches. The next big release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the Splatoon 2 game for $47.99 for Prime members.

The Nintendo Switch will likely be offered in special bundles in time for the Holidays. A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle has already surfaced in Russia. Because of the incredible demand for the Switch console, the monetary savings on these bundles will be limited. Usually bundles offer a way for consumers to get a free game. Nintendo can afford to just offer some savings, unless the demand is slowing down. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

How to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock Online

We developed the The Tracker app to make finding stock of rare products online as easy and stress free as possible. Download the free app for Apple iPhone or Android phones. From the list products you select to be notified for the Switch with Grey Joy-Con and/or Neon Joy-Con.

That is it. It is set and forget. At the moment we detect the Nintendo Switch console in stock at major online retailers, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from buying a Nintendo Switch. You can also see the current availability of the Nintendo Switch consoles in the web version of The TrackerNintendo Switch with Gray Joy-ConNintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con.

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Stores

The Switch is available in 771 Walmart stores, 340 Target stores, and 33 GameStop locations according to the Nintendo Switch inventory tracker iStockNow (3:00am ET).  

The above numbers need to be put in perspective to the number of stores each retailer operates in the United States. There are 4,400 GameStop locations, 1,800 Target stores and 5,000 Walmart stores in the US. This means that the chances to find a Switch in stock at your local retail outlet are not that great.

The next big game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers pre-order discounts on Splatoon 2 for Prime members to the tune of 20%. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

