GameStop Blast from the Past Video Game Console Sale Launched

Posted: Jun 28 2017, 2:35am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Blast from the Past console sale features deals on pre-owned video game consoles.

While Nintendo fans are waiting for the pre-order of the SNES Classic Edition to begin, GameStop kicked off a "Blast from the Past" sale on gamestop.com.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

GameStop offers deals on preowned consoles of previous years including the Xbox 360, Wii and Wii U. The highlights include:

Xbox 360 is starting at $69.99, a $40 savings.

Xbox One starting as low as $199.99. Get an additional $20 off through July 9, a $45 savings.

Sony PS4  is starting at $199.99, a $70 savings.

Nintendo Wii U sells for $199.99, a $50 savings.

Nintendo Wii Classic is on sale for $69.99, a $45 savings.

Find all Blast from the Past deals on gamestop.com.

GameStop has not jointed the list of stores that list the SNES Classic Edition. So far Best BuyWalmart and Amazon are the only stores that have published product pages for the $79.99 Super NES Classic Edition.

While American Nintendo fans continue to not find sleep, Europeans and Australians could already pre-order the SNES Classic Mini at several stores including Amazon UK this week. Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone when the pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. We work hard to have our inventory tracker detecting SNES Classic pre-order opportunities online as soon as they appear.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.  

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only going to be available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

