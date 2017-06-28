Vodafone Smart V8 Released

Carrier Vodafone unveiled the Vodafone Smart V8. The affordable new carrier branded smartphone has an elegant design with a metal housing and a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D rounded corners. Running the Android Nougat 7.1.1. operating system the Smart V8 comes with a 1.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM. F

Other features of the Vodafone Smart V8 include fingerprint scanner, 16MP camera, 8MP selfie camera, 32GB storage and 3,000mAh battery. Of course, you can also use the 4G network with the new Vodafone smartphone, to surf the internet at high speed.

The new Vodafone phone is available in Great Britain in the color Cold Metal. The smartphone has also been officially introduced in other southern European countries like Spain and Portugal.

In England, the phone is available for £160. In other European countries, the mobile phone is sold for €224. In addition, there are several Vodafone phone plans available for the device. More details about the Vodafone Smart V8 are available here. Via LetsGoDigital. In related news, Amazon announced to offer the new Nokia 6 exclusively in the United States.