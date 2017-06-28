 
 

Vodafone Smart V8 Released

Posted: Jun 28 2017, 4:10am CDT

 

Carrier Vodafone releases a new smartphone.

Carrier Vodafone unveiled the Vodafone Smart V8. The affordable new carrier branded smartphone has an elegant design with a metal housing and a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D rounded corners. Running the Android Nougat 7.1.1. operating system the Smart V8 comes with a 1.4Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor with 3GB RAM. F

Other features of the Vodafone Smart V8 include fingerprint scanner, 16MP camera, 8MP selfie camera, 32GB storage and 3,000mAh battery. Of course, you can also use the 4G network with the new Vodafone smartphone, to surf the internet at high speed.

The new Vodafone phone is available in Great Britain in the color Cold Metal. The smartphone has also been officially introduced in other southern European countries like Spain and Portugal. 

In England, the phone is available for £160. In other European countries, the mobile phone is sold for €224. In addition, there are several Vodafone phone plans available for the device. More details about the Vodafone Smart V8 are available here. Via LetsGoDigital. In related news, Amazon announced to offer the new Nokia 6 exclusively in the United States.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

