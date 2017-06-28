This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

The good news is that you did not miss the pre-order for the SNES Classic Edition in the US yet. Nintendo announced the SNES Classic Edition on Monday, June 26. While European Nintendo fans already have and had the opportunity to pre-order the SNES Classic, the US stores have not offered pre-order for the SNES Classic as of Wednesday morning.

Our SNES Classic inventory tracker is currently monitoring SNES Classic listings of Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. SNES Classic pre-order opportunities could surface at any time between now and September 29.

The Nintendo UK online store sold through its pre-order inventory of the SNES Classic in about 20 minutes today. Once pre-orders of the SNES Classic Edition go live in the United States, you will have even less time.

It is of absolute necessity to know about the SNES Classic pre-order right away. There are tools and services available that help consumers to get notified when the SNES Classic is available for preorder. Disclaimer: We offer one of these tools called The Tracker. We recommend though to use a portfolio of tools to make sure you do not miss out. Find our recommendations below.

At this stage not all stores have started to list the SNES Classic Edition in their online stores. This means that not all automatic tracking and monitoring is setup and live. There is still a lot of research necessary to make sure to know about all available sources for the Super NES Classic.

A good way to tap into what the latest is about the SNES Classic pre-order topic is in discussion forums. One of the most lively discussion about the SNES Classic pre-order was on Neogaf, but it has been shut down. The next most active forum is on the SNES Classic forum of inventory tracker NowInStock. Also fairly active discussion about SNES Classic discussion on CheapAssGamer. In these discussions there is a lot of unimportant information, but when there is a new development you will learn about it there right away.

Another recommendation is to follow Wario64 on Twitter. The account, posting video game deals, has gotten over 5,000 new followers yesterday.

To get notified when the SNES Classic becomes available online, you can use one or all of the following three tools.

Zoolert

The Zoolert SNES Classic inventory tracker as the three known SNES Classic listings under live tracking. The browser based inventory tracker can sound off an alert when an offer goes live. Zoolert also offers to configure email and short message notifications. The audio alert is though the most recommended for crazy popular items like the SNES Classic. Find the Zoolert SNES Classic tracker here.

NowInStock

As mentioned above, the NowInstock SNES Classic tracker is the host of one fo the busiest discussions about the Super Nintendo Classic pre-order updates. NowInStock also lists the three known stores and has live tracking available.You can enable an audio alert, email alerts, txt alerts and browser alerts. Find the NowInStock SNES Classic tracker here.

The Tracker app

We developed the Tracker app to make it easy for consumers to find popular products in stock online. The hunt for the SNES Classic Edition is a perfect use case for the Tracker app. The app triggers a notification on your smartphone when the SNES Classic is available for pre-order on any of the major online retailers. The Tracker is currently monitoring three SNES Classic offer pages. The new version 1.2 of The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android.

If you have a tip about a great tool or source for finding a SNES Classic for pre-order, please share in the comments below.

About the Super NES Classic Edition

The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s.

The original Nintendo Super NES launched first in Japan in 1990 as Super Famicom. The North American SNES launched in 1991 and had a very different case design. The European version launched in 1992 and its design is almost identical with the original Japanese SHVC-001 model. The differences are just in darker colors and labels.

Nintendo has sold 2.3 million NES Classic Edition. The company released a statement promising significant more SNES Classic Edition consoles than NES Classic. The Super Nintendo Classic is only going to be available until end of 2017. Read the latest SNES Classic news.