Amazon ships Echo Show

The new Echo with display is here.

The new Echo Show is now shipping from amazon.com. Amazon unveiled the Echo Show Alexa device in May. Now Amazon's newest invention is shipping.

Amazon also continues to offer customers who buy two Echo Show devices a $100 discount with code SHOW2PACK.

Amazon's new Echo device features video calling on a 7-inch touch screen. Other features include voice over ip phone calls and displaying answers on screen. Users will be able to ask Alexa to pull up products from the amazon online shop and answers from the net.

Users can watch video flash briefings and YouTube, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, and more. Alexa Show also displays lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Users just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.

The Echo Show features room-filling speakers with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and extended bass response. Alexa on the Echo Show works with front door or baby monitoring cameras from Ring and Arlo. Amazon released new demo videos showing off the Echo Show functionality. Watch the videos below.

Also shipping this week are the first Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TVs.

