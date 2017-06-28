 
 

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

Posted: Jun 28 2017, 5:21am CDT

 

Qualcomm announced a new Snapdragon.

At Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 450 Mobile Platform, a new entry to the Snapdragon 400 Mobile Platform tier.

Catered to mid-range smartphones and tablets, the Snapdragon 450 is the first in its tier to use 14nm FinFET process and is designed to deliver significant improvements in battery life, graphics and compute performance, imaging and LTE connectivity over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform.

The Snapdragon 450 Mobile Platform focuses on improvements compared to its predecessor in four key areas including faster CPU, better batter life, better camera and better LTE connectivity. 

The higher performing octa-core ARM Cortex A53 CPU results in 25 percent increase in compute performance compared to its predecessor. Additionally, the integrated Qualcomm Adreno 506 GPU delivers a 25 percent increase in graphics performance over the Snapdragon 435.

The power management improvements result in up to four additional hours of usage time compared to the Snapdragon 435, as well as up to a 30 percent reduction in power when gaming, helping consumers stay connected and productive for much longer. The Snapdragon 450 also comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support, which can charge a typical smartphone from zero to 80 percent in about 35 minutes.

The Snapdragon 450 is the first in the 400-tier to support real-time Bokeh (Live Bokeh) effects. It is also designed to improve on previous generations by including support for enhanced dual camera at 13+13MP, or single camera support up to 21MP; hybrid autofocus; and 1080p video capture and playback at up to 60fps, enabling slow motion capture.

The Snapdragon 450 also includes support for 1920x1200 full HD displays, as well as the Qualcomm Hexagon DSP, which enables multimedia, camera and sensor processing at greater performance and lower power than the previous generation.

Users will get fast LTE connectivity with the Snapdragon X9 LTE modem, which utilizes 2x20MHz carrier aggregation in both downlink and uplink for peak speeds of 300 Mbps and 150 Mbps respectively, support for a large number of mobile networks with Snapdragon All Mode, and 802.11ac with MU-MIMO support. The Snapdragon 450 also supports USB 3.0 which is first in its tier to support fast USB data transfer.

“We’ve made many recent changes to the Snapdragon Mobile Platforms as part of our vision to deliver the most advanced mobile functionality at the best possible value, and the Snapdragon 450 Mobile Platform is another realization of that vision,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With the Snapdragon 450, users are going to see a dramatically improved level of performance, connectivity, battery life and imaging performance.”

To date, more than 1900 designs have launched or are in the pipeline across the Snapdragon 400 tier mobile platforms. The Snapdragon 450 is expected to begin commercial sampling to customers in Q3 2017, and is expected to be available in end user products by the end of 2017. 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

