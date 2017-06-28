Killswitch found for NotPetya Ransomware

Ransomware is nothing new, this sort of ploy by nefarious sorts to get people to pay for removing encryption from personal files has been seen many times. The latest Ransomware outbreak has had a killswitch found that will prevent infection of computers. The ransomware in question is called NotPetya.

The reason for the weird name is that initially researchers thought that it was a new version of an older ransomware called Petya. On further investigation it was found that NotPetya was in fact a new threat that borrowed some code from Petya, hence the name NotPetya. With NotPetya having global reach, security researchers around the world flocked to find a way to stop it.

One researcher going by Serper found that NotPetya (NP) would search for a local file and exit the encryption tourine if that file was already on the disc. That finding was later confirmed by other security researchers. With this found, it means that all users need to do to protect their system from NP is to save the file in question to their drive and set it as read only.

The process of vaccinating your PC against NP is as follows. You need to create a file called "perfc" in the C:\Windows folder and make it read only. Bleepingcomputer says that the file linked here created by Lawrence Abrams does everything for you. There are manual instructions that involve first configuring Windows to show hidden file extensions.

Then go to the Windows folder, find notepad.exe program and then left click to highlight the program. Then copy and paste the program to make a copy of it. The rename it to perfc and save it as that name. Then you need to set it as read only in its property box accessed with a right click. You are then inoculated against NP.