 
 

Killswitch Found For NotPetya Ransomware

Posted: Jun 28 2017, 5:28am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Killswitch found for NotPetya Ransomware
 

Vaccination is as easy as copying and renaming a file in the Windows folder

Ransomware is nothing new, this sort of ploy by nefarious sorts to get people to pay for removing encryption from personal files has been seen many times. The latest Ransomware outbreak has had a killswitch found that will prevent infection of computers. The ransomware in question is called NotPetya.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

The reason for the weird name is that initially researchers thought that it was a new version of an older ransomware called Petya. On further investigation it was found that NotPetya was in fact a new threat that borrowed some code from Petya, hence the name NotPetya. With NotPetya having global reach, security researchers around the world flocked to find a way to stop it.

One researcher going by Serper found that NotPetya (NP) would search for a local file and exit the encryption tourine if that file was already on the disc. That finding was later confirmed by other security researchers. With this found, it means that all users need to do to protect their system from NP is to save the file in question to their drive and set it as read only.

The process of vaccinating your PC against NP is as follows. You need to create a file called "perfc" in the C:\Windows folder and make it read only. Bleepingcomputer says that the file linked here created by Lawrence Abrams does everything for you. There are manual instructions that involve first configuring Windows to show hidden file extensions.

Then go to the Windows folder, find notepad.exe program and then left click to highlight the program. Then copy and paste the program to make a copy of it. The rename it to perfc and save it as that name. Then you need to set it as read only in its property box accessed with a right click. You are then inoculated against NP.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

7 minutes ago

Amazon ships Echo Show

Amazon ships Echo Show

46 minutes ago

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

55 minutes ago

Vodafone Smart V8 Released

Vodafone Smart V8 Released

1 hour ago

Pre-order SNES Classic Anticipation Costs People Sleep

SNES Classic Pre-order Anticipation Causes Sleep Deprivation

1 hour ago

GameStop Blast from the Past Video Game Console Sale Launched

GameStop Blast from the Past Video Game Console Sale Launched

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 28

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 28

3 hours ago

Amazon Shopping App Features Exclusive Content from Luc Besson&#039;s Valerian

Amazon Shopping App Features Exclusive Content from Luc Besson's Valerian

4 hours ago

Amazon Adds Nokia 6 to Prime Exclusive Phones ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Adds Nokia 6 to Prime Exclusive Phones ahead of Prime Day 2017

5 hours ago

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

15 hours ago, 1:53pm CDT

Nintendo UK Store Is About to Launch Pre-order for Nintendo Classic Mini SNES

Nintendo UK Store Is About to Launch Pre-order for Nintendo Classic Mini SNES - Update

15 hours ago, 1:41pm CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

20 hours ago, 8:53am CDT

SNES Classic Edition Inventory Tracker Launched

SNES Classic Edition Inventory Tracker Launched

21 hours ago, 8:01am CDT

Google Pixel 2 Tipped for Snapdragon 835 and Two Screen Sizes

Google Pixel 2 Tipped for Snapdragon 835 and Two Screen Sizes

22 hours ago, 6:38am CDT

Galaxy Note 8 Promo Leak Shows Dual Cameras and a Fingerprint Scanner

Galaxy Note 8 Promo Leak Shows Dual Cameras and a Fingerprint Scanner

23 hours ago, 6:11am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles




Technology News

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

7 minutes ago

Amazon ships Echo Show

Amazon ships Echo Show

46 minutes ago

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

55 minutes ago

Vodafone Smart V8 Released

Vodafone Smart V8 Released

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

7 minutes ago

Amazon ships Echo Show

Amazon ships Echo Show

46 minutes ago

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

55 minutes ago

Vodafone Smart V8 Released

Vodafone Smart V8 Released

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook