 
 

Vivo Shows In Display Fingerprint Scanner Ahead Of Apple

Posted: Jun 28 2017, 6:18am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Vivo Shows In Display Fingerprint Scanner Ahead of Apple
 

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo shows smartphone with ultrasonic fingerprint scanner at MWC in China.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo unveiled at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWC Shanghai) the Vivo Under Display Fingerprint Scanning Solution.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The release of Vivo Under Display Fingerprint Scanning Solution is though not yet available. When Vivo will be able to offer the invisible fingerprint scanner is not announced. The Apple iPhone 8 is rumored to have a fingerprint scanner in the screen as it does not have a physical home button.

Vivo Under Display Fingerprint Scanning Solution is the first for a smartphone manufacturer.

According to Vivo's engineer responsible for the new technology, Vivo Under Display is a new fingerprint unlocking solution based on Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors. The ultrasound from the sensor can penetrate an OLED display that is 1.2mm thick to recognize user fingerprint. Compared to traditional capacitive and optical fingerprint recognition technologies prevalent in the industry, Vivo Under Display has tremendous advantages in terms of waterproofing and anti-ambient light.

Since the Vivo Under Display doesn't require a physical button for the fingerprint sensor, it allows a true full-screen display and an integrated unibody and mechanical waterproofing design. This will promote innovative design in smartphone appearance. Based on ultrasonic technology, the fingerprint recognition technology can be further expanded to realize user interaction, such as gesture recognition, security verification and other fields, which will greatly enhance user experience.

Vivo has released a video demonstrating the under screen fingerprint scanner.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Star Fox 2 Launch Happened 22 Years Later

Star Fox 2 Launch Happened 22 Years Later

1 hour ago

Killswitch found for NotPetya Ransomware

Killswitch found for NotPetya Ransomware

1 hour ago

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

2 hours ago

Amazon ships Echo Show

Amazon ships Echo Show

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

2 hours ago

Vodafone Smart V8 Released

Vodafone Smart V8 Released

3 hours ago

Pre-order SNES Classic Anticipation Costs People Sleep

SNES Classic Pre-order Anticipation Causes Sleep Deprivation

3 hours ago

GameStop Blast from the Past Video Game Console Sale Launched

GameStop Blast from the Past Video Game Console Sale Launched

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 28

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 28

4 hours ago

Amazon Shopping App Features Exclusive Content from Luc Besson&#039;s Valerian

Amazon Shopping App Features Exclusive Content from Luc Besson's Valerian

6 hours ago

Amazon Adds Nokia 6 to Prime Exclusive Phones ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Adds Nokia 6 to Prime Exclusive Phones ahead of Prime Day 2017

6 hours ago

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

17 hours ago, 1:53pm CDT

Nintendo UK Store Is About to Launch Pre-order for Nintendo Classic Mini SNES

Nintendo UK Store Is About to Launch Pre-order for Nintendo Classic Mini SNES - Update

17 hours ago, 1:41pm CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

SNES Classic Pre-order and Stock Updates

22 hours ago, 8:53am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles




Technology News

Star Fox 2 Launch Happened 22 Years Later

Star Fox 2 Launch Happened 22 Years Later

1 hour ago

Killswitch found for NotPetya Ransomware

Killswitch found for NotPetya Ransomware

1 hour ago

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

2 hours ago

Amazon ships Echo Show

Amazon ships Echo Show

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Star Fox 2 Launch Happened 22 Years Later

Star Fox 2 Launch Happened 22 Years Later

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

1 hour ago

Killswitch found for NotPetya Ransomware

Killswitch found for NotPetya Ransomware

1 hour ago

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

New Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chips Make Mid Market Smartphones Better

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook