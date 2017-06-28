Vivo Shows In Display Fingerprint Scanner Ahead of Apple

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo unveiled at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai (MWC Shanghai) the Vivo Under Display Fingerprint Scanning Solution.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The release of Vivo Under Display Fingerprint Scanning Solution is though not yet available. When Vivo will be able to offer the invisible fingerprint scanner is not announced. The Apple iPhone 8 is rumored to have a fingerprint scanner in the screen as it does not have a physical home button.

Vivo Under Display Fingerprint Scanning Solution is the first for a smartphone manufacturer.

According to Vivo's engineer responsible for the new technology, Vivo Under Display is a new fingerprint unlocking solution based on Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors. The ultrasound from the sensor can penetrate an OLED display that is 1.2mm thick to recognize user fingerprint. Compared to traditional capacitive and optical fingerprint recognition technologies prevalent in the industry, Vivo Under Display has tremendous advantages in terms of waterproofing and anti-ambient light.

Since the Vivo Under Display doesn't require a physical button for the fingerprint sensor, it allows a true full-screen display and an integrated unibody and mechanical waterproofing design. This will promote innovative design in smartphone appearance. Based on ultrasonic technology, the fingerprint recognition technology can be further expanded to realize user interaction, such as gesture recognition, security verification and other fields, which will greatly enhance user experience.

Vivo has released a video demonstrating the under screen fingerprint scanner.