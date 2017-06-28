Star Fox 2 Launch Happened 22 Years Later

One of the cool things that we briefly mentioned when the announcement of the SNES Classic Edition game console from Nintendo was announced were the over 20 games that would be part of the console. The coolest thing about those games is that one of them was mastered and ready for launch 22 years ago, but was never actually launched. That means it is a new SNES game.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

If you are wondering why Star Fox 2 didn't launch back in the '90s, that is because of a delay that pushed the launch of the game into a time when more advanced consoles like the Sega Genesis and the original PlayStation had already launched. The Nintendo 64 was also on the horizon when Star Fox 2 was complete reports The Verge.

"The release [of Star Fox 2] got set back about a year or so, and half a year later, the Nintendo 64 system was due to come out, so we thought, 'Is it too late to ask people to shell out for this?'" Nintendo design luminary Shigeru Miyamoto explained in an interview with the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata. "And other companies' game consoles were using polygons all over the place, so we didn't think we could catch up even if we stuck this expensive chip in the cartridge, so we rethought it."

Star Fox 2 might look familiar though because some of the elements of gameplay that were developed for it ended up making their way into Star Fox 64, namely the 360-degree flight and the tank. "We wanted to use that structure from Star Fox 2 to make scenes with a stronger sci-fi bent, and we wanted to make the Arwing feel more comfortable to fly," Miyamoto explained. When former Nintendo programmer Kazuaki Morita started experimenting with the N64, Miyamoto realized it was the right platform for these ideas. "When I saw those, I thought, 'Ah, now we can make it like a science fiction film!'" he explained.

Another of the main developers on the original game was Dylan Cuthbert who tweeted that he and some of the other devs who worked on that game went out for a decades belated launch party. Cuthbert had worked on Star Fox 64 originally and was the director for the refresh of the game that was made for the 3DS.