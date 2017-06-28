 
 

This Pet Feeder For Cats And Dogs Works Now With Amazon Alexa

Posted: Jun 28 2017, 9:43am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

"Alexa, Feed the cat."

Petnet today announced its Amazon Alexa Skill. Now, SmartFeeder and Amazon Echo or Echo Show users can simply say, “Alexa, ask Petnet to feed Mittens one cup,” and food is dispensed. Users can dispense anywhere between 1/16 and 1½ cups of food via the SmartFeeder - just by using their voice. 

The Amazon Alexa integration makes feeding pets incredibly convenient, especially for those who have dogs and cats that wake them up extra early on days they are feeling particularly hungry. Instead of getting up to give them a snack, or even having to roll over and press the “feed” button on the Petnet app, all a user has to do is mutter a few words and food is dispensed. 

In addition to the Alexa integration, Petnet also works with Nest Cam. The Nest Cam motion detector senses when a pet cozies up to its SmartFeeder for a meal, so pet owners can monitor and note if their pets aren’t eating properly. The Nest Cam also works with Amazon Alexa, meaning users can now ask the new Echo Show to display the Nest Cam video of the SmartFeeder by simply asking Alexa to do so.

To sum up. Pet owners who get the SmartFeeder, Amazon Echo Show and the Nest Cam have a totally geeked out way to feed their cat or dog. 

The Petnet SmartFeeder is available on Amazon for $138.99 instead of $149.99. The Echo Show has started to ship today.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

