All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

Nintendo has announced three variations of the SNES Classic for different markets around the globe. Shipping this fall are the American SNES Classic Edition, the Nintendo Mini Classic SNES in Europe and Australia and the Super Famicom Classic in Japan. Each console is offered in its local markets, but there are options to get a SNES Classic from another region.

The established video game retailer Play-Asia (online since 2002) has listed now all three SNES Classic consoles. Play-Asia offers in principal global shipping, but there can be restrictions on specific products. Right now Play-Asia has not published any restrictions on each of SNES Classic consoles listings. The shop states that the pre-order for the three SNES Classic variants begins soon.

You can find the SNES Classic listings here, here and here. For collectors it is a must to have all three SNES Classic versions. If it works, Play-Asia could be the most convenient way to get your hands on all three new SNES consoles.

All this has to be taken with a grain of salt as it is not clear if Play-Asia is going to be able to get SNES Classic inventory from its suppliers. It is also not clear if Play-Asia will have inflated prices.

Consumers should though be aware of all options to get their hands on a SNES Classic. We got our order in right away in the first SNES Classic pre-order opportunity at Amazon UK on Monday. Pre-orders for the SNES Classic have not yet opened in the United States. So far only three stores have began to list the SNES Classic in their online shops.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.