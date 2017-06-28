 
 

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Posted: Jun 28 2017, 11:20am CDT

 

Microsoft's Major Nelson teases a big Xbox game sale.

Just in time when everybody in stalking about the SNES Classic, Microsoft announces a huge Xbox sale. Microsoft's Larry Hyrb aka Major Nelson announced the Ultimate Game Sale. The sale on Xbox.com will be running from June 30 to July 10.

There will be over 300 games & add-ons on offer with saving up to 65%. Xbox Gold members save and additional 10%. This sale will be a great opportunity for Xbox One and Xbox One S owners to update their game library. The Xbox store game sales are recommendable and beat usually the deals on Xbox games offered on amazon.com.

Microsoft has a new game console with the Xbox One X coming in November. The company is far behind the market share of the Sony PS4 with the Xbox.

The Xbox One X will not change that. Priced at $499.99, the Xbox One X will be released on November 7. The pre-order for the Xbox One X has not yet started. Besides the $500 purchase price, the most powerful console on the market will also require a fairly new 4K TV with HDR10 support to experience the full benefits of 4K gaming.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

