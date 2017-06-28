SNES Classic Gets Rated on Walmart By Scalpers and It Is Hilarious

The SNES Classic Edition listing on walmart.com has a customer rating of 3.6 out of 5. The self described scalper rates the SNES Classic a 5 commenting: "As a scalper, sometimes it is hard for me to take long vacations or buy my wife nice things. Thanks to Nintendo, I can pad my wallet and maybe even have a mistress or two! Thanks, Nintendo!"

This obviously fake comment is hilarious. Another fabricated comment reads: "Can't wait to have my bot program purchase all the stock in less than 3 seconds while flooding the server for everyone else to make their connection slow and make a 400% profit on these!!!" Read all comments at the end of the story. We took a screenshot, in case Walmart decides to clean up the customer reviews.

There are some funny questions and answers also on the Amazon SNES Classic page. Question: "Is Nintendo gonna make more than 10 of these? Secondly, is Amazon gonna put up the preorder at 4am on a Sunday night so that i wake up too late?" Answer: "They are only making one and all that are interested will have to participate in a death match to win it. This death match will be held at 4:00 a.m. PST and the only weapon allowed is a controller with an irritatingly short cord."

While these comments provide some comedy to the situation of the demand outstripping the supply of Nintendo's latest consoles, resellers put extra pressure on consumers trying to get the SNES Classic at list price. Resell prices of the SNES Classic will easily reach $240, 3 times the regular $79.99 price. Nintendo said to make more SNES Classic than NES Classic, but it will be again not enough.

The use of bots is real too. There are scripts available that can do automatic online purchasing, beating real customers to the punch. Bots are have been used to buy NES Classic inventory and will also compete again with human shoppers for the SNES Classic.

Pre-orders for the SNES Classic have not yet opened in the United States. So far only three stores have began to list the SNES Classic in their online shops. The race to buy a Super Nintendo Classic has not even started in the United States. Even missing out on the pre-order windows does not mean that all is over. There is still the launch day on September 29 and many more opportunities after that until the end of the year. The NES Classic was available many times online and in stores after its initial release.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.