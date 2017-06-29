Prime Day 2017 Announced

The third annual Prime Day will be Tuesday, July 11, with hundreds of thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members around the world. New this year, members can enjoy 30 hours of deal shopping starting at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Monday, July 10 – and new deals as often as every five minutes.

Prime Day has expanded to 13 countries this year, and Amazon is bringing new and existing members in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria the best deals of the year. Members will find millions of items in stock, including deals from thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs. As the company gears up for Prime Day, Amazon offers an inside look to show our global preparations. To participate in Prime Day, sign up or start a free Prime trial any time before or on July 11 by visiting amazon.com/primeday.

“Our members love Prime Day and we have been thrilled by the response over the last two years. It is inspiring us to make it even better this year for Prime members,” said Greg Greeley, Vice President, Amazon Prime. “Every part of our business is working to deliver more deals for a record number of shoppers. This year’s Prime Day is too big for 24 hours – so we’re giving Prime members 30 hours to shop!”

Prime Day 2017 Details

30 Hours to Shop - Prime Day will start at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Monday, July 10, giving Prime members 30 hours to shop.

Explore Deals You’re Into - Find deals organized by more than 20 of the most-shopped-for themes. From pet lovers to gardeners and techies to artists – find your deals even faster.

Voice Shopping - There will be even more Alexa-exclusive deals for members with an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, compatible Fire TV or Fire tablet.

Watch A Deal - The Amazon App allows early deal watching in every country. Preview, track, and shop deals while at home or on-the-go with deal alerts on the Amazon App. Learn more at amazon.com/watched.

Amazon Global Store - Prime members in China and Mexico will be able to shop both local deals as well as select deals from other countries from the Amazon Global Store.

Amazon’s Big TV Deal - Prime Day will include amazing TV deals, with a variety of great brands including the all new Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition. Amazon is planning one of its largest total volume TV deals in history with a record level of inventory but once again, the TV deals will likely sell out.

Prime Day 2017 Countdown Deals Start Now

Every day leading up to Prime Day on July 11 members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals. The following start today:

Amazon Music Unlimited - Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get the best deal in Amazon Music history – four months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just $0.99. Get this deal here.

Prime Video - Get $10 to shop on Amazon.com anytime on or before Prime Day when you stream a video included in Prime for the first time on your TV. Restrictions apply. Stream award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Original Series and Movies as well as thousands of other popular titles included with your Prime membership.

Kindle Unlimited - Prime members can save up to 40% on a Kindle Unlimited membership. Enjoy unlimited reading from over one million titles on any device.

Audible - Enjoy the world’s largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming from Audible for 40% off your first 6 months (just $8.95/month for 6 months).

Everyday Essentials - Prime members can save up to 35% off with onsite coupons on select food and household items in Prime Pantry.

The Grand Tour Season 2 Prime Day Sneak Peek

As a Prime Day exclusive, Amazon will reveal a brand new tease of The Grand Tour for Prime members. The new footage, which is the first look at any filming from the hugely anticipated second season, sees Jeremy, Richard and James in Mozambique, Switzerland and the U.K. Prime members will get this exclusive Prime Day sneak preview ahead of the full The Grand Tour season 2 launch later this year.

Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs on Prime Day

Prime Day 2016 was another record-breaking success for small businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide participating in the event. Small businesses and entrepreneurs on Amazon offering deals to Prime members saw orders nearly triple year-over-year on Prime Day – both worldwide and in the U.S. And this year, there will be thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs participating, representing nearly 40 percent of all Prime Day Lightning Deals. Feedback from small businesses and entrepreneurs includes:

“Prime Day provides young brands like ours the opportunity to reach new customers and gain greater exposure through deals and increased traffic,” said Caron Proschan, Simply Gum. “We are really excited to offer customers our best deals of the year and expect to see a huge sales lift that will help us prepare for the upcoming holiday season.”

“Prime Day last year was tremendous. We did 20 times our normal daily sales, it was simply amazing,” said Lawrence Bibi, Light Accents. “Prime Day gives us a peak sales day in the middle of the summer.”

About Prime

Tens of millions of members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In the U.S. that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to Prime Music, Audible Channels for Prime, Prime Reading, Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Kindle First, and more.

Plus, Prime members around the world can enjoy exclusive deal shopping on Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on more than 50 million items, Prime FREE One-Day Shipping and Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in more than 5,000 cities and towns, and two-hour delivery with Prime Now in more than 30 major cities. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at amazon.com/primeday.