 
 

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

Posted: Jun 29 2017, 1:02am CDT

 

Amazon announced the Prime Day 2017 details. Here are the first Prime Day deals available today.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30 hour long Prime Day will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The longest Prime Day ever sale already comes with the first deals for Prime members available today.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get the best deal in Amazon Music history – four months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just $0.99. Get this deal here.

Prime members also can get $10 to shop on Amazon.com anytime on or before Prime Day when you stream a video included in Prime for the first time on your TV. Restrictions apply. Stream award-winning and critically acclaimed Amazon Original Series and Movies as well as thousands of other popular titles included with your Prime membership.

Also, Prime members can save up to 40% on a Kindle Unlimited membership. Enjoy unlimited reading from over one million titles on any device.

Prime members can also get access tot the world’s largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming from Audible for 40% off your first 6 months (just $8.95/month for 6 months).

Additionally Prime members can save up to 35% off with onsite coupons on select food and household items in Prime Pantry.

This is just the beginning. To get access to the above deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

