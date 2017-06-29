 
 

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

The Prime Day 2017 will also be 30 hours long on Amazon UK.

Amazon announced today Prime Day 2017. The third annual Prime Day will be available in 13 countries around the world including the UK. Like in the United States, the Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 will be 30 hours long in Britain, starting on Monday at 6pm local time.

The third annual Prime Day will be Tuesday 11th July, with hundreds of thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members around the world. New this year, members can enjoy 30 hours of deal shopping starting at 6pm on Monday, 10th July – and new deals as often as every five minutes. Prime Day has expanded to 13 countries this year, and Amazon is bringing new and existing members in the U.S., UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria the best deals of the year.

Members will find millions of items in stock including deals from thousands of small businesses and entrepreneurs. As the company gears up for Prime Day, Amazon offers an inside look to show our global preparations. To participate in Prime Day, customers in the UK new to Prime can sign up here for a year of Prime for just £59 from now through 3rd July, a £20 saving on the first year's annual membership fee.

"Our members love Prime Day and we were thrilled by the response over the last two years. It is inspiring us to make it even better this year for Prime members," said Greg Greeley, Vice President Amazon Prime. "Every side of our business is working to deliver more deals for a record number of shoppers. We even decided that 24 hours in a day just isn't enough time to shop all of the great deals – so we're giving Prime members 30 hours to shop on Prime Day!"

Prime Day 2017 Highlights

30 Hours to Shop – 24 hours just isn't enough time to shop all of the great deals, so Prime Day will start at 6pm on Monday, 10th July giving Prime members 30 hours to shop.

Explore Deals You're Into – Find deals organized by the most shopped for themes. From pet lovers to gardeners and techies to artists – find your deals even faster.

Watch-a-Deal – Deal watching on the Amazon App expands globally. Track and shop deals while at home or on-the-go with deal alerts on the Amazon App. Learn more at www.amazon.co.uk/watched

Amazon Global Store – Prime members in China and Mexico will be able to shop both local deals as well as select deals from other countries from the Amazon Global Store. 

Prime members can start to get Prime Day deals starting today. Every day leading up to Prime Day on 11th July members will find all kinds of exclusive promotions and deals:

Amazon Music Unlimited – Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get the best deal in Amazon Music history, four months of the full catalogue on-demand service with access to 40 million songs, for just £0.99. 

Amazon Video – From 7th to 11th July, Prime members will have the chance to win £100,000 in cash just by streaming Amazon Video on their TV via Fire TV, Fire TV Stick or the App on one of the many supported Smart TVs and game consoles. 

Kindle Unlimited – Prime members can save up to 40% on a Kindle Unlimited membership. Enjoy unlimited reading from over one million titles on any device.

Everyday Essentials – Prime members can save up to 25% off with onsite vouchers on select food and household items in Prime Pantry from 3rd July until 6th August. 

The Grand Tour Season 2 Prime Day Sneak Peek

As a Prime Day exclusive, Amazon will reveal a brand new teaser of The Grand Tour for Prime members. The new footage, which is the first look at any filming from the hugely anticipated second season, sees Jeremy, Richard and James in Mozambique, Switzerland and the UK.  Prime members will get this exclusive Prime Day sneak preview ahead of the full The Grand Tour season 2 launch later this year.

About Amazon Prime

Tens of millions of members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime. In the UK that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video; unlimited access to more than two million songs with Prime Music; exclusive access to purchase tickets for Prime Live Events with major artists, luxury Amazon lounges, Premium Seating and Pre-Sales for music concerts and entertainment shows across the UK available on Amazon Tickets; unlimited reading from a rotating selection of books, magazines, comics and more with Prime Reading; unlimited secure photo storage with Prime Photos, Twitch Prime; early access to select Lightning Deals, one free pre-released book a month with Kindle First, and more.

Plus, Prime members around the world can enjoy exclusive deal shopping on Prime Day. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast delivery and members receive unlimited One-Day Delivery on millions of items across all categories; unlimited Same-Day Delivery on more than a million items in London, Surrey, Berkshire, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, and Edinburgh; and same-day delivery slots with Prime Now at no extra charge between 8am and 10pm across more than 30% of the UK population in selected postcodes in Birmingham, Glasgow, Hertfordshire, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Portsmouth, Surrey and South Yorkshire. Customers new to Prime can to sign up here for just £59 from now through 3rd July, a £20 saving on the first year's annual membership fee. Find all details about the Amazon UK Prime Day 2017.

