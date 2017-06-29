 
 

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

Posted: Jun 29 2017, 1:33am CDT | by , in News

 

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition
 

Amazon announced the first Prime Day 2017 TV deal.

Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. The 30 hour long Prime Day will begin this year at 6pm PDT on Monday July 10 and last until midnight July 11. The massive amount of information Amazon has released about Prime Day include the first concrete Prime Day 2017 TV deals.

Prime Day 2017 will have again a big focus on TV deals, the retailer confirmed. The Prime Day 2017 TV deals will be on a variety of brands including the new Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition.

Amazon and TV brand Element partnered on a new kind of Smart TV. The All-New Element 4K Amazon Fire Edition Smart TVs ships since June 27.

The Fire TV Edition Smart TVs go beyond the capabilities of a Fire TV stick. These Smart TVs seamlessly integrates your content services on the home screen including live over-the-air TV broadcasts and streaming apps and channels. Amazon shows what is on live TV right besides your other streaming offers. The Element Fire Edition TVs have 16GB of internal storage for pausing and rewind live TV from your antenna. 

With the included Voice Remote with Alexa you ca use your voice to control live TV playback, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and much more. Universal search works across over 140 channels and apps including Netflix, Hulu, HBO NOW, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and Prime Video. 

The Smart TV and live TV integration combined with voice control are the big draw of these TVs. Amazon is giving Roku and other smart TV operating systems a new challenge. The display on these new Element Smart TVs is though not as great for watching movies or play video games. These 4K TV lacks HDR.

The Element Amazon Fire Edition TV starts at $449.99 for the 43-inch model. The 50-inch Element TV sells for $549.99, the 55-inch size has a $649.99 price tag and the top of the line 65-inch Fire Edition TV retails for $899.99, but is currently not available. 

We have added the Element 4K Fire Smart TVs to the Prime Day 2017 Deals you can subscribe to get notified when they are on sale on Prime Day. This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon sald in the announcement that it is planning one of its largest total volume TV deals in history with a record level of inventory. The giant online retailer though warns that once again, the TV deals will likely sell out.

To get access to the Prime Day 2017 TV deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

