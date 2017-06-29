SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

Nintendo has shipped 2.3 million NES Classic units until the company discontinued the popular retro console. Leaked SNES Classic shipment number for France suggest that Nintendo is doubling the production of the SNES Classic compared to the NES Classic.

According to retail sources of NintendHome, a French Nintendo Fan Twitter account, France will get 160,000 SNES Mini Classic consoles. France received about 80,000 NES Classic units. If Nintendo is increasing the supply of the SNES Classic in all markets like in France than there should be about 4.6 million SNES Classic units flooding retailers this year.

Would this number be high enough to satisfy demand? We don't believe so, but it should be a lot easier to find a SNES Classic for the regular price of $79.99 once the 90s retro console goes on sale on September 29.

Nintendo did announce in a statement that they are producing significantly more SNES Classic than NES Classic consoles. Double does qualify as "significantly more."

The struggle to get your hands on a Super Nintendo Classic has not started yet in the United States. No retailer has opened Pre-orders for the SNES Classic at this time. So far only three stores have started to list the SNES Classic in their online shops.

Even missing out on the pre-order windows does not mean that all is over. There is still the launch day on September 29 and many more opportunities after that until the end of the year. The NES Classic was available many times online and in stores after its initial release.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29, announced Nintendo on June 26. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic features HDMI port. The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.