Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

Amazon’s third annual Prime Day will be Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 on June 29. New this year, Prime members have 30 hours of deal shopping starting at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Monday, July 10. Amazon will release new deals as often as every five minutes. Not only is Prime Day 2017 longer, it is also available to more customers.

Don't Miss: Buy Nintendo Switch Now Online at GameStop

Prime Day has expanded from 10 to 13 countries this year. Amazon Prime Day 2017 is available in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria.

Additionally Prime members in China and Mexico will be able to shop both local deals as well as select deals from other countries from the Amazon Global Store. The Amazon Global Store is a special section available in select countries like India, China and Mexico. The first Global Stores launched last year. Amazon released a Prime Day 2017 promo video below.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals. The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Amazon said in the announcement that it is planning one of its largest total volume TV deals in history with a record level of inventory. The giant online retailer though warns that once again, the TV deals will likely sell out.

To get access to the Prime Day 2017 TV deals, shoppers need to have a Prime membership. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.