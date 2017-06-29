iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

The iPhone 8 will be another iPhone that has leaked ahead of the official unveil. The design of the iPhone 8 has been circulating for a while now. Prolific leaker @OnLeaks has now taken things to the next level.

A new video shows an iPhone 8 dummy manufactured via CNC process. It is based upon 3D CAD sourced directly from the factory in charge of building the new iPhone.

The iPhone 8 is supposed to have an OLED edge-to-edge screen. There is no physical home button. The fingerprint scanner is supposed to be visible embedded in the display. The iPhone 8 has a glass back, which is necessary for wireless charging, another feature rumored for the 10th anniversary iPhone. Repeatedly rumors say that Apple has supply issues of components for the iPhone 8, pushing the release close to end of the year.

Via Tigermobiles. OnLeaks shared a photo of the components of his iPhone 8 model. See below.