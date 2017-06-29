 
 

IPhone 8 Appears In Video As CNC Model Based On Leaked CAD Files

Posted: Jun 29 2017, 3:50am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files
Credit: @OnLeaks
 

A new video shows the iPhone 8 in most detailed way yet.

The iPhone 8 will be another iPhone that has leaked ahead of the official unveil. The design of the iPhone 8 has been circulating for a while now. Prolific leaker @OnLeaks has now taken things to the next level.

Don't Miss: This is How to Find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

A new video shows an iPhone 8 dummy manufactured via CNC process. It is based upon 3D CAD sourced directly from the factory in charge of building the new iPhone. 

The iPhone 8 is supposed to have an OLED edge-to-edge screen. There is no physical home button. The fingerprint scanner is supposed to be visible embedded in the display. The iPhone 8 has a glass back, which is necessary for wireless charging, another feature rumored for the 10th anniversary iPhone. Repeatedly rumors say that Apple has supply issues of components for the iPhone 8, pushing the release close to end of the year.

Via Tigermobiles. OnLeaks shared a photo of the components of his iPhone 8 model. See below.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

3 days ago, 12:54pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

Here is iPhone 8 Running iOS 11!

3 days ago, 12:49pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

3 days ago, 12:49pm CDT

10.5 inch iPad Pro is faster than 2017 MacBook Pro!

10.5 inch iPad Pro is faster than 2017 MacBook Pro!

3 days ago, 12:43pm CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

21 minutes ago

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

2 hours ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

3 hours ago

SNES Classic Gets Rated on Walmart By Scalpers and It Is Hilarious

SNES Classic Gets Rated on Walmart By Scalpers and It Is Hilarious

14 hours ago, 1:33pm CDT

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

15 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

16 hours ago, 11:20am CDT

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

16 hours ago, 11:09am CDT

All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

16 hours ago, 10:57am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles




Apple

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

3 days ago, 12:54pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

Here is iPhone 8 Running iOS 11!

3 days ago, 12:49pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

3 days ago, 12:49pm CDT

10.5 inch iPad Pro is faster than 2017 MacBook Pro!

10.5 inch iPad Pro is faster than 2017 MacBook Pro!

3 days ago, 12:43pm CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

21 minutes ago

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

2 hours ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook