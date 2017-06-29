 
 

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched At UK Retailer Argos At A Discount

Posted: Jun 29 2017, 4:02am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Does Argos know something we do not?

UK retail chain Argos just opened the pre-order on the SNES Classic online. Argus has slashed the prices of the SNS Classic from £79.99 to £69.99. Shoppers who pre-order the SNES Classic at Argos save a whopping £10. Why?

Could this be related to the leaked SNES Classic supply numbers? As reported earlier, leaked SNES Classic supply numbers suggest that Nintendo plans to ship close to 5 million SNES Classic units this year. This is about double of the number of NES Classic units.

UK residents can head over now to the Argos site and pre-order the SNES Mini Classic at a discount. This is yet another opportunity for Brits to pre-order the SNES Classic. The new retro console has been available for pre-order at various stores in the UK since the announcement on Monday.

The race to get your hands on a Super Nintendo Classic has not started yet in the United States. No retailer has opened Pre-orders for the SNES Classic at this time. So far only three stores have started to list the SNES Classic in their online shops.

Even missing out on the pre-order windows does not mean that all is over. There is still the launch day on September 29 and many more opportunities after that until the end of the year. The NES Classic was available many times online and in stores after its initial release.

Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone when the pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29, announced Nintendo on June 26. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. 

Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic features HDMI port. The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-29 04:00:10am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

The Tracker by I4U News

The Tracker by I4U News

