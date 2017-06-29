 
 

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

Posted: Jun 29 2017, 4:55am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features
 

The Nintendo Switch SDK and documentation leaked on 4Chan.

The Nintendo Switch SDK and documentation has leaked on 4Chan. This is not good thing for Nintendo. The leak has been confirmed to be authentic, but it is not clear how up to date the SDK is. The time stamps on files we saw are from October 2016. 

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The first revelations from the leaked Nintendo Switch SDK are surfacing. Nintendo mentions in the SDK documentation a feature called Guest Login according to this thread on NeoGaf. The feature would allow a user to temporarily have access on a friend's Switch console and access our online stored game data or character.

Another feature mentioned is the ability to transfer saved data from an account among multiple consoles. Right now there is now way of backing up an account. In case a Switch gets lost or stolen, all game achievements are gone too. This is a badly needed feature. Switch fans also get a kick out of the cute use case drawings posted on imgur found in the leaked SDK documentation.

Nintendo is in a constant battle with the homebrew and software pirate community. The leaked Nintendo Switch SDK could lead to breach of the security of the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch remains a hard to find item this Summer. As GameStop has sold out again of their Switch bundles, the only other option to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a $500 Switch bundle this month. 

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in. 

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

42 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

49 minutes ago

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

54 minutes ago

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

2 hours ago

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

1 hour ago

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

3 hours ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

3 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

4 hours ago

SNES Classic Gets Rated on Walmart By Scalpers and It Is Hilarious

SNES Classic Gets Rated on Walmart By Scalpers and It Is Hilarious

15 hours ago, 1:33pm CDT

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

16 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

17 hours ago, 11:20am CDT

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

17 hours ago, 11:09am CDT

All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

All Three SNES Classic Consoles Listed In Single Online Shop

17 hours ago, 10:57am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles




Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

42 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

49 minutes ago

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

54 minutes ago

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

2 hours ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

42 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

49 minutes ago

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

54 minutes ago

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook