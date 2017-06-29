Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

The Nintendo Switch SDK and documentation has leaked on 4Chan. This is not good thing for Nintendo. The leak has been confirmed to be authentic, but it is not clear how up to date the SDK is. The time stamps on files we saw are from October 2016.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The first revelations from the leaked Nintendo Switch SDK are surfacing. Nintendo mentions in the SDK documentation a feature called Guest Login according to this thread on NeoGaf. The feature would allow a user to temporarily have access on a friend's Switch console and access our online stored game data or character.

Another feature mentioned is the ability to transfer saved data from an account among multiple consoles. Right now there is now way of backing up an account. In case a Switch gets lost or stolen, all game achievements are gone too. This is a badly needed feature. Switch fans also get a kick out of the cute use case drawings posted on imgur found in the leaked SDK documentation.

Nintendo is in a constant battle with the homebrew and software pirate community. The leaked Nintendo Switch SDK could lead to breach of the security of the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch remains a hard to find item this Summer. As GameStop has sold out again of their Switch bundles, the only other option to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a $500 Switch bundle this month.

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.