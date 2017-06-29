 
 

Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors For Smartphones

Posted: Jun 29 2017, 5:36am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors for Smartphones
 

ISOCELL Dual sensor is expected to be used in the Galaxy Note 8

At Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Samsung has gone official with four new camera sensor designs. One of the new sensors is said to be the one that will be used inside the Galaxy Note 8 according to Forbes. The four new sensors are dubbed Bright, Fast, Slim, and Dual with each using ISOCELL tech inside.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

ISOCELL Bright camera sensors are designed for performance in low-light conditions. The ISOCELL Fast sensors are or focusing quickly on still or moving subjects. ISOCELL Slim sensors are designed to be as thin as possible for ultra-slim devices.

The new sensor thought to be the one used in the Galaxy Note 8 is the ISOCELL Dual sensor. The Dual sensor can be mixed and matched in different combinations inside consumer devices according to Samsung. This mix and match style allows various combinations of sensors in devices to provide whatever features are needed.

With Samsung specifically stating that this dual sensor would be "mix and match" it implies that the Dual product range might be able to use completely different sensors in the setup rather than the same sensor with different lenses. Perhaps you could get a fast focusing sensor and a sensor for low light conditions in one camera setup.

The sample at MWC is said to contain one sensor that captures RGB color and another that captures black and white. Both of those sensors are 13MP units designed for low light and with 1.12 micron pixels and f/2.0 aperture.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

40 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

1 hour ago

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

4 hours ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

5 hours ago

SNES Classic Gets Rated on Walmart By Scalpers and It Is Hilarious

SNES Classic Gets Rated on Walmart By Scalpers and It Is Hilarious

16 hours ago, 1:33pm CDT

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

17 hours ago, 11:58am CDT

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

18 hours ago, 11:20am CDT

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

18 hours ago, 11:09am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles




Technology News

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

40 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

40 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

1 hour ago

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook