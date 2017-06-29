Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors for Smartphones

At Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Samsung has gone official with four new camera sensor designs. One of the new sensors is said to be the one that will be used inside the Galaxy Note 8 according to Forbes. The four new sensors are dubbed Bright, Fast, Slim, and Dual with each using ISOCELL tech inside.

ISOCELL Bright camera sensors are designed for performance in low-light conditions. The ISOCELL Fast sensors are or focusing quickly on still or moving subjects. ISOCELL Slim sensors are designed to be as thin as possible for ultra-slim devices.

The new sensor thought to be the one used in the Galaxy Note 8 is the ISOCELL Dual sensor. The Dual sensor can be mixed and matched in different combinations inside consumer devices according to Samsung. This mix and match style allows various combinations of sensors in devices to provide whatever features are needed.

With Samsung specifically stating that this dual sensor would be "mix and match" it implies that the Dual product range might be able to use completely different sensors in the setup rather than the same sensor with different lenses. Perhaps you could get a fast focusing sensor and a sensor for low light conditions in one camera setup.

The sample at MWC is said to contain one sensor that captures RGB color and another that captures black and white. Both of those sensors are 13MP units designed for low light and with 1.12 micron pixels and f/2.0 aperture.