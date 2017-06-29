iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

A new report is making the rounds out of Taiwan and this report claims that OLED screen makers are having a hard time producing displays that are thought to be for the iPhone 8. Industry sources cited by DigiTimes claim that yield rates at OLED display makers are lower than expected and that these poor yields could interrupt iPhone 8 shipments.

The screen delay rumor has cropped up after chipset suppliers have been able to start shipping parts to iPhone suppliers as of Q2. Delays in these components were previously rumored to contribute to possible iPhone delays. iPhone partners such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron have all been hiring more workers for their assembly lines to beef up production of the iPhone models in China.

The industry sources also claims that TSMC, the company making the A11 processors Apple will use, has seen its profits soar 20% sequentially thanks to Apple's demand for components. Samsung Display has pledged to support Apple's new iPhone providing up to 4 million OLED screens ready to ship before the expected September iPhone 8 unveil says DigiTimes sources.

With Samsung display tipped to be supplying only as many as 4 million displays, it certainly seems unlikely that Apple will be able to ship as many as 60 million OLED iPhones in 2017 as previous rumors claimed. It sounds like iPhone 8 smartphones will be hard to come by for the near future after launch.