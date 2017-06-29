 
 

IPhone 8 Could Be Delayed Due To Poor OLED Yields Tips Report

Posted: Jun 29 2017, 5:55am CDT | by , in Rumors | Apple

 

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report
 

Samsung Display is only said to offer as many as 4 million screens for launch

A new report is making the rounds out of Taiwan and this report claims that OLED screen makers are having a hard time producing displays that are thought to be for the iPhone 8. Industry sources cited by DigiTimes claim that yield rates at OLED display makers are lower than expected and that these poor yields could interrupt iPhone 8 shipments.

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

The screen delay rumor has cropped up after chipset suppliers have been able to start shipping parts to iPhone suppliers as of Q2. Delays in these components were previously rumored to contribute to possible iPhone delays. iPhone partners such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron have all been hiring more workers for their assembly lines to beef up production of the iPhone models in China.

The industry sources also claims that TSMC, the company making the A11 processors Apple will use, has seen its profits soar 20% sequentially thanks to Apple's demand for components. Samsung Display has pledged to support Apple's new iPhone providing up to 4 million OLED screens ready to ship before the expected September iPhone 8 unveil says DigiTimes sources.

With Samsung display tipped to be supplying only as many as 4 million displays, it certainly seems unlikely that Apple will be able to ship as many as 60 million OLED iPhones in 2017 as previous rumors claimed. It sounds like iPhone 8 smartphones will be hard to come by for the near future after launch.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

3 hours ago

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

3 days ago, 12:54pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

Here is iPhone 8 Running iOS 11!

3 days ago, 12:49pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

3 days ago, 12:49pm CDT

Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors for Smartphones

Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors for Smartphones

1 hour ago

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

2 hours ago

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

3 hours ago

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

SNES Classic Supply Is Double of NES Classic According to Leak

4 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

Prime Day 2017 TV Deal Announced: Element 4K UHD Smart TV Amazon Fire TV Edition

5 hours ago

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

Amazon UK Prime Day 2017 Announced

5 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

5 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

6 hours ago

SNES Classic Gets Rated on Walmart By Scalpers and It Is Hilarious

SNES Classic Gets Rated on Walmart By Scalpers and It Is Hilarious

17 hours ago, 1:33pm CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles




Apple

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

3 hours ago

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

The list of discovered bugs in iOS 11 Beta

3 days ago, 12:54pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

Here is iPhone 8 Running iOS 11!

3 days ago, 12:49pm CDT

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

See what iOS 11 looks like running on an iPhone 8

3 days ago, 12:49pm CDT

More Apple Stories




Latest News

Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors for Smartphones

Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors for Smartphones

1 hour ago

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

2 hours ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Predictions

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook