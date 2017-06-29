SNES Classic Pre-order Update on June 29

It would be a welcomed gesture by Nintendo to announce when the pre-order of the SNES Classic begins in the United States. It does not have to be an exact time, but at least a time frame or earliest date. The long 4th of July weekend is coming up. It would be really good to know if Nintendo fans can relax and take time off the screen and smartphone to celebrate and not

No retailer has opened Pre-orders for the SNES Classic in the United States. It is the fourth day after the announcement of the SNES Classic. So far only three stores have started to list the SNES Classic in their online shops.

While Americans lose sleep over not missing out on the SNES Classic pre-order, Europeans had ample chances this week to pre-order the SNES Classic Mini all week.

The most recent SNES Classic pre-sale was today at UK's Argos retail chain. The SNES Classic has also been on pre-order already on the Amazon stores in UK, Spain, France and Germany. The European Amazon stores did not allow American shipping addresses for the SNES Classic pre-sales. Many Americans got their NES Classic from European Amazon stores, but for the SNES Classic that is not possible at this time. This might change down the road.

The Nintendo store in the UK and several other retailers around Europe have sold their pre-order SNES Classic inventory. Australians also already were able to pre-order the SNES Classic.

According to leaked shipment numbers from France, the number os SNES Classic consoles Nintendo is preparing could be double that of the NES Classic. Nintendo is possibly aiming to make 4.6 million SNES consoles.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29, announced Nintendo on June 26. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic features HDMI port. The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.