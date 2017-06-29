Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Amazon announced the details of Prime Day 2017 today. The amount of information the giant online retailer has released about Prime Day is massive. We have processed and digested all the information available about Prime Day 2017 now.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con in Stock Online

Some of the new changes and details to the third annual Prime Day have been known or anticipated before, but now there are the official details. Deal hunters can now start or even begin to bag Prime Day 2017 deals today.

The biggest change to Prime Day this year is that it is 6 hours longer. Prime Day is on Tuesday July 11, but the sale begins already on Monday at 6pm PT / 6pm ET. Starting to shop Prime Day on the morning of July 11 is likely already too late to score some of the best deals.

Amazon says that there will be new deals every 5 minutes. Like on Black Friday and previous Prime Day sales, Amazon has an upcoming deals schedule. On the Amazon Shopping App, customers can chose to watch upcoming deals and get a smartphone notification when the deal goes on sale. These deals are usually time limited and sold as so called lightning deals.

What we do not know yet if Amazon is again releasing the most coveted Prime Day deals without a schedule. This has happened in the past. The hottest Prime Day TV deals did just pop up and could not be watched or planned for. This is where The Tracker app comes in handy. We curate the list of the most popular Prime Day 2017 deals and will provide smartphone notifications once the deals go live.

Amazon has announced that there will be big TV sale on Prime Day 2017. Amazon is planning one of its largest total volume TV deals in history with a record level of inventory but once again, but warns that the TV deals will likely sell out. So far we know about one official Prime Day 2017 TV deal.

There will be another announcement from Amazon closer to Prime Day 2017 with a list of Prime Day deals. Prime members can already score deals on Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video, Audible, Prime Pantry and on Amazon Prime Exclusive Smartphones today. Prime members will also get an exclusive first look at season 2 of The Grand Tour on Prime Day 2017.

There will not be an Amazon Prime Day deals week as Amazon said in the announcements that from today on, there will be new deals every day leading up to Prime Day. Check the Prime Day 2017 page every day to learn abou the new deals.

As anticipated, there will exclusive deals available through Amazon's voice assistant Alexa. Prime members with owning an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, compatible Fire TV or Fire tablet can get additional deals. The list of available deals will be available by asking Alexa or visiting this amazon.com page.

If you are new to Prime Day, Amazon has published a neat guide on how to get the most out of Prime Day on the Prime Day page. The guide takes you through the steps to prepare for Prime Day and how to get the deals on Prime Day.

As mentioned above, the Amazon Shopping App (make sure you updated the app) allows users to watch scheduled Prime Day 2017 deals and get notified. Amazon has released short tutorial videos explaining how that works.

Shoppers need to have a Prime membership for Prime Day 2017. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section. We will provide daily updates on Prime Day 2017 and guide you to the best deals.

I4U News will provide real-time tracking of the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals online as well as through our free The Tracker app. For the most in demand deals the Tracker app will issue notifications on your smartphone, so you are not missing a hot Prime Day deal. Deal hunters will be able to use our The Tracker app to get notified when announced Prime Day 2017 deals go on sale.