No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

Every electronic device sold in the United States needs to get a FCC approval, including the new SNES Classic. The FCC logo certifies that the electromagnetic interference from the device is under limits approved by the Federal Communications Commission. Getting FCC approval before announcing a new product is likely leading to advanced leak.

This is why companies chose to start the process of getting FCC approval after the unveil of a new product. Most recent example for this is the Xbox One X. Microsoft unveiled the new powerful Xbox console at the E3 2017. The Xbox One X will ship on November 7. Because there is no FCC approval yet, Microsoft and its retail partners are not offering the Xbox One X for pre-order.

The SNES Classic will be released on September 29. This is enough time to get FCC approval until then, but it puts possible early pre-sales under scrutiny. Microsoft is open about why the Xbox One X is not up for pre-order. The Xbox One X listing on the Microsoft store states: "This device has not been approved by the Federal Communications Commission. It is not for sale until FCC approval has been obtained."

It is out of Microsoft's hands when the FCC approval comes through. The Xbox One X announcement was on June 11. An FCC approval doesn't come through in a matter of days. It is weeks and possible months. It is likely the same situation for Nintendo. Therefore the pre-order for the SNES Classic will at the earliest happen end of July.

It also might not happen at all. The pre-orders for the NES Classic was only available briefly at a few stores including Target, ToysRUs and Amazon.

Furthermore the fact that GameStop, ToysRUs and Target are not listing the SNES Classic is because of the lack of the FCC approval. All three retailers are also not listing the Xbox One X on regular product page. Apparently these retailers have a policy to not list a product without FCC approval.

SNES Classic listings are available only at Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon. These three retailers also list the Xbox One X, as obviously they do not have the FCC approval requirement for listing a product.

Getting an SNES Classic might also be not that difficult when it goes on sale. According to leaked shipment numbers from France, the number os SNES Classic consoles Nintendo is preparing could be double that of the NES Classic. Nintendo is possibly aiming to make 4.6 million SNES consoles.

Make sure to read our guide on how not to miss the SNES Classic Pre-order in the US. Even missing out on the pre-order windows does not mean that all is over. There is still the launch day on September 29 and many more opportunities after that until the end of the year. The NES Classic was available many times online and in stores after its initial release.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29, announced Nintendo on June 26. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic features HDMI port. The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.