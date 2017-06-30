 
 

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

Posted: Jun 30 2017, 1:10am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing
 

The reason the pre-orders for the SNES Classic pre-order did not start in the United States could be just this.

Every electronic device sold in the United States needs to get a FCC approval, including the new SNES Classic. The FCC logo certifies that the electromagnetic interference from the device is under limits approved by the Federal Communications Commission. Getting FCC approval before announcing a new product is likely leading to advanced leak. 

Don't Miss: Win a $500 Nintendo Switch Pro Kart Bundle

This is why companies chose to start the process of getting FCC approval after the unveil of a new product. Most recent example for this is the Xbox One X. Microsoft unveiled the new powerful Xbox console at the E3 2017. The Xbox One X will ship on November 7. Because there is no FCC approval yet, Microsoft and its retail partners are not offering the Xbox One X for pre-order.

The SNES Classic will be released on September 29. This is enough time to get FCC approval until then, but it puts possible early pre-sales under scrutiny. Microsoft is open about why the Xbox One X is not up for pre-order. The Xbox One X listing on the Microsoft store states: "This device has not been approved by the Federal Communications Commission. It is not for sale until FCC approval has been obtained."

It is out of Microsoft's hands when the FCC approval comes through. The Xbox One X announcement was on June 11. An FCC approval doesn't come through in a matter of days. It is weeks and possible months. It is likely the same situation for Nintendo. Therefore the pre-order for the SNES Classic will at the earliest happen end of July.

It also might not happen at all. The pre-orders for the NES Classic was only available briefly at a few stores including Target, ToysRUs and Amazon.

Furthermore the fact that GameStop, ToysRUs and Target are not listing the SNES Classic is because of the lack of the FCC approval. All three retailers are also not listing the Xbox One X on regular product page. Apparently these retailers have a policy to not list a product without FCC approval.

SNES Classic listings are available only at Best BuyWalmart and Amazon. These three retailers also list the Xbox One X, as obviously they do not have the FCC approval requirement for listing a product.

Getting an SNES Classic might also be not that difficult when it goes on sale. According to leaked shipment numbers from France, the number os SNES Classic consoles Nintendo is preparing could be double that of the NES Classic. Nintendo is possibly aiming to make 4.6 million SNES consoles.

Make sure to read our guide on how not to miss the SNES Classic Pre-order in the US. Even missing out on the pre-order windows does not mean that all is over. There is still the launch day on September 29 and many more opportunities after that until the end of the year. The NES Classic was available many times online and in stores after its initial release.

Download the free Tracker app by I4U News now for Android and iOS. The app will send you a notification on your smartphone when the pre-order of the SNES Classic is available. Read this guide about how to not miss the SNES Classic Pre-order windows.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29, announced Nintendo on June 26. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller. 

Like the NES Classic, the SNES Classic features HDMI port. The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

Updated: 2017-06-30 01:10:11am

Offers

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Best Buy Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Amazon Price: $ Availability: is out of Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic
Store: Walmart Price: $79.99 Availability: is out of Stock

Browse all current Offers

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

11 hours ago, 1:29pm CDT

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

12 hours ago, 12:17pm CDT

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

13 hours ago, 11:51am CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order Update on June 29

SNES Classic Edition Pre-order Updates on June 29

14 hours ago, 10:58am CDT

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

13 hours ago, 11:48am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

14 hours ago, 11:07am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

14 hours ago, 10:19am CDT

Amazon Adds Nokia 6 to Prime Exclusive Phones ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Adds Nokia 6 to Prime Exclusive Phones ahead of Prime Day 2017

14 hours ago, 10:17am CDT

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

19 hours ago, 5:55am CDT

Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors for Smartphones

Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors for Smartphones

19 hours ago, 5:36am CDT

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

20 hours ago, 4:55am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

20 hours ago, 4:13am CDT

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

21 hours ago, 4:02am CDT

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

21 hours ago, 3:50am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is Expanding to China, India and Mexico

21 hours ago, 3:28am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles




Technology News

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

11 hours ago, 1:29pm CDT

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

12 hours ago, 12:17pm CDT

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

13 hours ago, 11:51am CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order Update on June 29

SNES Classic Edition Pre-order Updates on June 29

14 hours ago, 10:58am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

11 hours ago, 1:29pm CDT

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

12 hours ago, 12:17pm CDT

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

13 hours ago, 11:51am CDT

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

13 hours ago, 11:48am CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook