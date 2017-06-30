 
 

Zelda DLC 1 The Master Trials Is Released

Posted: Jun 30 2017, 1:49am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Zelda DLC 1 The Master Trials Is Released
 

Zelda fans have something to do for the long July 4th weekend.

The Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials has been released on the Nintendo eShop. The Master Trials, includes Trial of the Sword, Master Mode, Hero’s Path Mode, Travel Medallion, Korok Mask, and eight new pieces of armor. The Zelda Expansion Pass for $19.99 includes both DLC Pack 1 and DLC Pack 2. In fact you cannot buy DLC Pack 1 and Pack 2  individually.

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

In DLC 1 trial of the Sword challenges the player to go through waves of enemies in a total of 45 rooms. By completing the challenge, Link will prove that he has grown worthy, and the Master Sword will be awakened to always be in its glowing, powered-up state while useable. 

The Master Mode offers unique challenges to the player via stronger enemies and floating platforms. Enemies have gone up in difficulty by one rank. You might even meet higher ranking enemies you don't see in normal mode.

In the Zelda DLC 1, the Hero's Path Mode tracks every step you take, so you can watch the last 200 hours of your journey unfold on the map, and use a slider to scroll through a timeline. This is a helpful feature to see where in the world you have yet to explore.

Travel Medallion will let you register the location you're currently at as another fast travel point on the map. The Korok Mask will shake when a hidden Korok is nearby.  Eight additional pieces of armor themed after previous Zelda game characters – Midna, Tingle and Phantom. Each piece is in a treasure chest located somewhere in Hyrule, which you must find.

Nintendo will release four new Champion amiibo figures. More details will be announced at a later date.

DLC Pack 2 The Champions' Ballad, includes new challenges of a new dungeon and an original story, and will be released in Holiday 2017. Find out what Nintendo announced about the Zelda DLC Pack 2 at the E3 2017.

The Nintendo Switch remains a hard to find item this Summer. As GameStop has sold out again of their Switch bundles, the only other option to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a $500 Switch bundle this month. 

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in. 

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

13 hours ago, 1:29pm CDT

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

14 hours ago, 12:17pm CDT

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

14 hours ago, 11:51am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

54 minutes ago

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

15 hours ago, 11:48am CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order Update on June 29

SNES Classic Edition Pre-order Updates on June 29

15 hours ago, 10:58am CDT

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

Prime Day 2017 Deals Available Today

16 hours ago, 10:19am CDT

Amazon Adds Nokia 6 to Prime Exclusive Phones ahead of Prime Day 2017

Amazon Adds Nokia 6 to Prime Exclusive Phones ahead of Prime Day 2017

16 hours ago, 10:17am CDT

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

iPhone 8 Could be Delayed Due to Poor OLED Yields tips Report

20 hours ago, 5:55am CDT

Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors for Smartphones

Samsung Unveils New Camera Sensors for Smartphones

21 hours ago, 5:36am CDT

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

Leaked Nintendo Switch SDK Reveals Planned Features

21 hours ago, 4:55am CDT

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

Amazon Prime Day 2017 TV Deals Tracking Launched

22 hours ago, 4:13am CDT

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

SNES Classic Mini Pre-order Launched at UK Retailer Argos at a Discount

22 hours ago, 4:02am CDT

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

iPhone 8 Appears in Video as CNC Model Based on Leaked CAD Files

23 hours ago, 3:50am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop&#039;s Online Store in New Bundles

Nintendo Switch Stock back at GameStop's Online Store in New Bundles




Technology News

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

13 hours ago, 1:29pm CDT

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

14 hours ago, 12:17pm CDT

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

14 hours ago, 11:51am CDT

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

54 minutes ago

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

13 hours ago, 1:29pm CDT

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

14 hours ago, 12:17pm CDT

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook