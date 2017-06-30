Zelda DLC 1 The Master Trials Is Released

The Zelda DLC Pack 1 titled The Master Trials has been released on the Nintendo eShop. The Master Trials, includes Trial of the Sword, Master Mode, Hero’s Path Mode, Travel Medallion, Korok Mask, and eight new pieces of armor. The Zelda Expansion Pass for $19.99 includes both DLC Pack 1 and DLC Pack 2. In fact you cannot buy DLC Pack 1 and Pack 2 individually.

In DLC 1 trial of the Sword challenges the player to go through waves of enemies in a total of 45 rooms. By completing the challenge, Link will prove that he has grown worthy, and the Master Sword will be awakened to always be in its glowing, powered-up state while useable.

The Master Mode offers unique challenges to the player via stronger enemies and floating platforms. Enemies have gone up in difficulty by one rank. You might even meet higher ranking enemies you don't see in normal mode.

In the Zelda DLC 1, the Hero's Path Mode tracks every step you take, so you can watch the last 200 hours of your journey unfold on the map, and use a slider to scroll through a timeline. This is a helpful feature to see where in the world you have yet to explore.

Travel Medallion will let you register the location you're currently at as another fast travel point on the map. The Korok Mask will shake when a hidden Korok is nearby. Eight additional pieces of armor themed after previous Zelda game characters – Midna, Tingle and Phantom. Each piece is in a treasure chest located somewhere in Hyrule, which you must find.

Nintendo will release four new Champion amiibo figures. More details will be announced at a later date.

DLC Pack 2 The Champions' Ballad, includes new challenges of a new dungeon and an original story, and will be released in Holiday 2017. Find out what Nintendo announced about the Zelda DLC Pack 2 at the E3 2017.

The Nintendo Switch remains a hard to find item this Summer. As GameStop has sold out again of their Switch bundles, the only other option to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in.

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.