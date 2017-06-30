 
 

4th Of July Sale At Best Buy Features Deals On HDTVs, Apple Gadgets, Laptops And More

Posted: Jun 30 2017, 4:46am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

4th of July Sale at Best Buy Features Deals on HDTVs, Apple Gadgets, Laptops and More
4th of July 2017 sale at Best Buy
 

Best Buy kicked of a 5-day long 4th of July sale.

The 4th of July 2017 weekend is extra long, if you can get Monday off. Independence Day 2017 falls on a Tuesday. Best Buy kicked off a 5-Day 4th of July sale off today online at bestbuy.com. The retailer has started a 4th of July Appliance sale earlier, but now the all 4th of July deals are available.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

Best Buy offers deals on the Apple products in their big 4th of July sale. The iPhone 7 is tarting at $17.99/Month on a 2-yr contract and the iPhone SE is offered starting at $4.99/Month on a 2-yr contract. Select MacBook Air models come with a $200 discount. The Apple iPad starts at $299.99, saving $30.

The Apple Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3 Wireless earphones are on sale for $129.99. The low price is only shown in the cart.

In every Best Buy sale, the TV deals are the biggest draw. The highlights in Best Buy's 4th of July TV deals include a $279.99 43" Westinghouse 4K UHD TV, and a $900 discount on the 75-inch Sony XBR75X850E 4K UHD HDR Smart TV. Other featured TV deals include $899.99 65" LG 65UH6030 4K UHD Smart TV and $99.99 24" Insignia HD TV.

The 11.6" Lenovo Ideapad 110s Chromebook is on sale for $129.99 and the 17.3" HP Laptop with AMD A9 and 1TB HDD is priced at just under $300. Customers can save up to $300 on 2-in-1 laptops and up to $200 on Gaming laptops in Best Buy's 4th of July 2017 sale.

Find all 4th of July deals mentioned above and more online at bestbuy.com.

On Thursday, Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 and launched the Prime Day 2017 page offering the first Prime Day 2017 deals. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and others will try to get as much attention for their 4th of July sales activities to take business away from Amazon. This will only possible with exceptional deals. So far nothing really stood out.

If save your summer budget through 4th of July, you can find deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2017, launching on Monday, July 10 at 6pm Pacific. This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals

The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

The 4th of July holiday, also referred to as Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States. The Independence is commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago on July 4, 1776. There will be fireworks, lots of fireworks. BBQs, concerts, parades, baseball games and other festivities throughout the weekend. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

11 minutes ago

JAY-Z&#039;s 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint

JAY-Z's 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint

14 minutes ago

This Is Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

This Is Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

26 minutes ago

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

1 hour ago

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

1 minute ago

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2017: Date, Time, Deals and Everything You Need To Know

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for June 30

Prime Day 2017 Deals Update for June 30

2 hours ago

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

3 hours ago

Zelda DLC 1 The Master Trials Is Released

Zelda DLC 1 The Master Trials Is Released

3 hours ago

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

No SNES Classic Pre-order Because FCC Approval Missing

4 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

Nintendo Switch Stock Availability Report for June 29

16 hours ago, 1:29pm CDT

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

SNES Classic Offers Vanished from eBay

17 hours ago, 12:17pm CDT

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

This How to Not Miss the Pre-order of SNES Classic Edition

17 hours ago, 11:51am CDT

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

4th of July Sales 2017: Best Deals and Everything You Need to Know

17 hours ago, 11:48am CDT

SNES Classic Pre-order Update on June 29

SNES Classic Edition Pre-order Updates on June 29

18 hours ago, 10:58am CDT

comments powered by Disqus


The Tracker by I4U News

Featured News

Prime Day 2017 Announced

Prime Day 2017 Announced

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

SNES Classic Is Listed at Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

 
Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Win a Free Nintendo Switch Console in The Tracker by I4U News Summer Giveaway

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways

Prime Day 2017 Announcement: The Big Take Aways




Technology News

Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

11 minutes ago

JAY-Z&#039;s 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint

JAY-Z's 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint

14 minutes ago

This Is Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

This Is Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

26 minutes ago

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced

1 hour ago

More Technology News Stories




Latest News

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

1 minute ago

Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

11 minutes ago

JAY-Z&#039;s 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint

JAY-Z's 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint

14 minutes ago

This Is Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

This Is Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

26 minutes ago

More Latest News


The Tracker by I4U News

Popular Products

Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con is out of Stock

Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle Nintendo Switch Walmart Bundle is out of Stock

LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V Set is out of Stock

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox 17101 is available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 2 Edition is in Stock

Super Nintendo SNES Classic Super Nintendo SNES Classic is out of Stock



Enter to Win a Nintendo Switch Bundle Valued at $500

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Amazon Prime Day 2017

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook