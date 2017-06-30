4th of July Sale at Best Buy Features Deals on HDTVs, Apple Gadgets, Laptops and More

The 4th of July 2017 weekend is extra long, if you can get Monday off. Independence Day 2017 falls on a Tuesday. Best Buy kicked off a 5-Day 4th of July sale off today online at bestbuy.com. The retailer has started a 4th of July Appliance sale earlier, but now the all 4th of July deals are available.

Best Buy offers deals on the Apple products in their big 4th of July sale. The iPhone 7 is tarting at $17.99/Month on a 2-yr contract and the iPhone SE is offered starting at $4.99/Month on a 2-yr contract. Select MacBook Air models come with a $200 discount. The Apple iPad starts at $299.99, saving $30.

The Apple Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 3 Wireless earphones are on sale for $129.99. The low price is only shown in the cart.

In every Best Buy sale, the TV deals are the biggest draw. The highlights in Best Buy's 4th of July TV deals include a $279.99 43" Westinghouse 4K UHD TV, and a $900 discount on the 75-inch Sony XBR75X850E 4K UHD HDR Smart TV. Other featured TV deals include $899.99 65" LG 65UH6030 4K UHD Smart TV and $99.99 24" Insignia HD TV.

The 11.6" Lenovo Ideapad 110s Chromebook is on sale for $129.99 and the 17.3" HP Laptop with AMD A9 and 1TB HDD is priced at just under $300. Customers can save up to $300 on 2-in-1 laptops and up to $200 on Gaming laptops in Best Buy's 4th of July 2017 sale.

Find all 4th of July deals mentioned above and more online at bestbuy.com.

On Thursday, Amazon announced Prime Day 2017 and launched the Prime Day 2017 page offering the first Prime Day 2017 deals. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and others will try to get as much attention for their 4th of July sales activities to take business away from Amazon. This will only possible with exceptional deals. So far nothing really stood out.

If save your summer budget through 4th of July, you can find deals in the Amazon Prime Day 2017, launching on Monday, July 10 at 6pm Pacific. This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day deals.

The Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

The 4th of July holiday, also referred to as Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States. The Independence is commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago on July 4, 1776. There will be fireworks, lots of fireworks. BBQs, concerts, parades, baseball games and other festivities throughout the weekend.