This Is Best Prime Day 2017 Deal So Far

Amazon offers the first deals to Prime members ahead of Prime Day 2017.

The Amazon Prime Day 2017 is official. The big sales day on amazon.com will kick off on July 10 at 6pm ET and will last through midnight July 11. The first deals for Prime members are already available now. 

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get the best deal in Amazon Music history. Prime members can get four months of the full catalog on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs, for just $0.99. For the price of a single track, Prime members get access to all titles in Amazon's Music service for a period of four months. Get this deal here.

The monthly fee for Amazon Music Unlimited is $7.99 after the first four months. Amazon Music Unlimited is great add-on to the Echo or Echo Show. Users can just ask Alexa to play any song on their mind. Alexa will likely find and play the song with Amazon Music Unlimited enabled.

This is a limited time offer. The deal is only valid for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers. It is also only for Prime members. Promotional offer of 4 months for $0.99, redeemable toward an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan, is valid from 12:01am (PT) June 29, 2017 through 11:59pm (PT) July 11, 2017. New subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited, are not eligible for a 30 day free trial. 

Subscribers of Amazon Music Unlimited can cancel anytime. We could not find any exception for this 4 months for $.99 Prime Day 2017 deal.

Find out which other Prime Day 2017 deals are available now.

To gain access to Prime Day 2017 deals, a Prime membership is required. Amazon offers a 30-Day free trial. Now is the time to sign-up to leverage the Amazon Prime Day 2017 sale. Amazon has launched the Prime Day 2017 page hosting all available Prime Day 2017 deals.

This year we have a new powerful tool on hand to make it easier to buy the hardest to get Prime Day dealsThe Tracker app will notify shoppers as soon as one of the coveted Prime Day 2017 deals is available on amazon.com. Get the The Tracker app for free for iPhone and for Android.

Read all the announced Prime Day 2017 details and find out everything you need to know about Prime Day 2017. Additionally you can find the latest Prime Day 2017 deals and news in our Prime Day section.

