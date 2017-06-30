JAY-Z's 4:44 Launches On Tidal And On Sprint

TIDAL and Sprint release JAY-Z's 4:44 and first visual are now available to the 45 million postpaid and prepaid Sprint/TIDAL customers.

In addition, Roc Nation, iHeartMedia and JAY-Z have teamed up to world premiere an exclusive one-of-a-kind historic radio launch of JAY-Z's album, 4:44.

Beginning today at 12:01 a.m. ET June 30, iHeartMedia, in conjunction with TIDAL X Sprint, hosted the world premiere the full album with an exclusive 35-minute Album Roadblock to tens of millions of listeners nationwide on more than 160 Pop, Rhythm and Urban stations with a record-breaking 43 million total audience spins.

The album will continue to play across iHeartMedia's Urban and Rhythm formats until 12:01 a.m. ET July 1, featuring never-before-heard audio from JAY-Z about the album.

New and existing Sprint customers can take advantage of the complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi at sprint.tidal.com or by visiting a Sprint store. New Boost Mobile customers can subscribe during the activation process. Existing Boost customers can add the monthly subscription online via My Account (web and smartphone), in store, or by phone.

Sprint announced to buy a 33% stake in Tidal in January.