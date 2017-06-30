 
 

JAY-Z's 4:44 Launches On Tidal And On Sprint

Posted: Jun 30 2017, 5:32am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

JAY-Z&#039;s 4:44 Launches on Tidal and on Sprint
 

Sprint puts its 33% stake in Tidal to work.

TIDAL and Sprint release JAY-Z's 4:44 and first visual are now available to the 45 million postpaid and prepaid Sprint/TIDAL customers.

In addition, Roc Nation, iHeartMedia and JAY-Z have teamed up to world premiere an exclusive one-of-a-kind historic radio launch of JAY-Z's album, 4:44.

Beginning today at 12:01 a.m. ET June 30, iHeartMedia, in conjunction with TIDAL X Sprint, hosted the world premiere the full album with an exclusive 35-minute Album Roadblock to tens of millions of listeners nationwide on more than 160 Pop, Rhythm and Urban stations with a record-breaking 43 million total audience spins.

The album will continue to play across iHeartMedia's Urban and Rhythm formats until 12:01 a.m. ET July 1, featuring never-before-heard audio from JAY-Z about the album.

New and existing Sprint customers can take advantage of the complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi at sprint.tidal.com or by visiting a Sprint store. New Boost Mobile customers can subscribe during the activation process. Existing Boost customers can add the monthly subscription online via My Account (web and smartphone), in store, or by phone.

Sprint announced to buy a 33% stake in Tidal in January.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

