Casemaker Olixar Leaks Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Cases

A new leak claiming to show what the Galaxy Note 8 will look like has surfaced from case maker Olixar. You might not be familiar with Olixar, but the case manufacturer has a history of being spot on with leaks about phones before they are announced reports Forbes. This means that while the Olixar cases show a Note 8 that looks decidedly different from the alleged marketing materials that leaked earlier this week, many are betting Olixar is right.

Earlier this week the leak that surfaced claimed to be a shot of some marketing materials for the Galaxy Note 8 and while the fingerprint scanner was on the back in that leaked image, it was stacked vertically under the dual lens camera. The Olixar leak shows the fingerprint scanner to the right of the dual lens camera system with the camera lenses arranged horizontally rather than vertically like the previous leak claimed.

The leak also gives us a look at the Note 8 with its giant 6.3-inch screen, the phone has a stylus as well. Many fans will be unhappy with the Note 8's design because that fingerprint scanner is on the back, that isn't the ideal location for it. Samsung was allegedly working hard to figure out a way to out the fingerprint scanner on the front of the device under the glass, as Apple is said to be doing with the iPhone 8.

However, if Olixar is correct with this case design, something prevents Samung from pulling this off. If the iPhone 8 lands with the fingerprint scanner functioning under the glass, that will give it an edge on the Note 8. The back fingerprint scanner might not stop many fans from buying the Note 8, hardware leaks suggest that the Note 8 will pack impressive hardware inside.