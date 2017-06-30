Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac Discuss His Crash in Interview

On June 10, Richard Hammond, one of the three The Grand Tour presenters, was in a horrific crash in an electric supercar. Surprisingly Hammond came out of the crash alive only suffering a knee injury.

Hammond was driving a Rimac Concept One electric supercar in a hill climb in Switzerland. The car slipped off the street and rolled about a hundred meters downhill before it burst into flames.

Richard Hammond luckily survived to tell his story in a new interview. He is joined by the maker of the Rimac supercar, Mate Rimac. Watch the interview below released by DriveTribe.

Mate Rimac sees the positive from the crash. The Concept One has proven to be safe. Hammond was basically a crash test dummy. The company will though work to increase safety.

The $1 million Rimac Concept One has four electric motors with a maximum power of 1200hp (800kW). The battery pack is massive, delivering 1 Mega Watt of power with 8,450 battery cells.

The battery is also able to absorb 400kW during braking. The electric supercar goes from 0 to 100km/h in 2.6s. The hand-made car is using a high-tech All Wheel Torque Vectoring system to get the power onto the street. The All Wheel Torque Vectoring system has been put to the test at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race and in 2015 the Rimac beat all combustion engine powered cars.