Sony Music is Ready to Make Vinyl Records in Japan

Unlike some music formats such as cassette tape, 8-track, and the mini disc, the old-school vinyl record never really faded away. There are still purists out there who prefer the sound you get from vinyl. This has lead to huge numbers of record shops around the world selling vintage vinyl records for fans of the format to enjoy and record players are still easy to buy.

In Japan it will get easier for fans of vinyl records to purchase music on the format. Sony music is getting ready to make vinyl records again in Japan. Sony is putting in record-cutting equipment and bringing in older engineers who are able to get the best sound using the medium.

NPR reports that sales of vinyl records have surged since 2008 and while they are still a small part of the market, they have surged to generate 3.6% of the global revenues for music. NPR says that sales growth in the double digits has meant difficulty for record companies in the US and Japan to keep up with demand.

Sony says that while many young people love and subscribe the streaming services with digital tunes they also buy their favorites on vinyl. Sony Music Japan's CEO Michinori Mizuno said, "a lot of young people buy songs that they hear and love on streaming services [on vinyl]." Sony has the record gear installed in a Tokyo Studio and pans to start pressing records in spring 2018.

"Cutting is a delicate process, with the quality of sound affected by the depth and angle of the grooves," Nikkei reports, "and Sony is scrambling to bring in old record engineers to pass on their knowledge."