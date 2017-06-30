 
 

Samsung's The Frame TV Fools Art Gallery Visitors

Posted: Jun 30 2017, 8:04am CDT

 

Samsung&#039;s The Frame TV Fools Art Gallery Visitors
Credit: Samsung
 

The Frame is apparently a piece of art that goes through as a real Monet.

Samsung fooled allegedly museum visitors by exchanging a real Monet for an identical TV image in Austria. Among the art works exhibited at the Albertina in Vienna was Samsung’s The Frame TV, which turns into a picture whilst in “Art Mode”.

The Frame integrated seamlessly into the spatial ambience of the Albertina galleries in Vienna by combining market leading picture quality with surprising design features never before seen on a TV. Visitors noticed nothing suspicious among the many works of art says Samsung.

The crowning glory for many museum visitors is the The Water Lily Pond by Monet. Instead of the original masterpiece, it was revealed that it was in fact the unique display of Samsung's The Frame in “Art Mode”. I am pretty sure though that at close examination you can see it is a TV and not a painting.

“The goal was to demonstrate as authentically as possible how realistic even famous masterpieces appear on The Frame. Thanks to many years of partnership, this experiment with the Albertina and the Monet from the Batliner Collection was truly and visibly impressive”, explains Sunghan Kim, President Samsung Electronics Austria GmbH.

With the “Samsung Collection”, owners can choose from more than 100 exclusive works of art by renowned global artists that have been commissioned and hand-selected by Samsung. Now, in partnership with the Albertina Art Museum, art lovers can begin or expand their personal collection exclusively with more than 40 works of art from the Batliner Collection on exhibit in the Albertina.

“We are very proud to be the first art museum worldwide to be featured in the in the Art Store with our collection. Though the sensuous art experience in the museum is not replaceable, the impressive resolution of The Frame will enable you to recreate the Albertina atmosphere and enjoy masterpieces of the Batliner collection at home”, said Prof. Dr. Klaus Albrecht Schröder, Director General of the Albertina.

Samsung's The Frame TV, developed in collaboration with the renowned Swiss industrial designer Yves Béhar, is a TV design that transforms from a television into a work of art when switched off.

This technology gives the television a new meaning and purpose, whether turned on or off. The Frame is available in two sizes: a 65-inch model, priced at $2,799, and a 55-inch model, priced at $1,999. The Frame and additional bezel designs are on sale on Amazon.com.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

