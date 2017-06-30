Preorder of SNES Classic Back at French FNAC

Europe had pre-orders opportunities for the SNES Classic since Monday. Now a French retailer has the SNES Classic for pre-order up again online. We have seen comments on social media that FNAC is shipping to the United States.

We have not been able to confirm this yet. Update: Several redditors managed to get an SNES Classic order placed at FNAC with US shipping address. So far no order has been cancelled.

The SNES Classic Mini is available for 99 Euro on the FNAC.com as of 9:10am ET. The US Pre-order has not began yet and it might be related to FCC approval. As reported earlier today, we spotted similarities between the Xbox One X and the SNES Classic that point towards a pending FCC approval.

The supply of the SNES Classic will be larger than that for the NES Classic said Nintendo. A leak of SNES Classic shipment numbers suggests that Nintendo doubles production compared to NES Classic to almost 5 million units. The shortage is though pre-programmed as the hype around the new retro console feels to be even bigger. Reseller prices will reach at least 3x that of the list price of $79.99. Consumers should though not get too worried yet.

The race to buy a Super Nintendo Classic has not even started in the United States. Even missing out on the pre-order windows does not mean that all is over. There is still the launch day on September 29 and many more opportunities after that until the end of the year. The NES Classic was available many times online and in stores after its initial release.

Pre-orders for the SNES Classic have not yet opened in the United States. So far only three stores have began to list the SNES Classic in their online shops.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.