 
 

Microsoft Launched The Ultimate Game Sale

Posted: Jun 30 2017, 8:52am CDT

 

Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Announced
 

Big Microsoft game sale is live.

Just in time when everybody in stalking about the SNES Classic, Microsoft launched a huge game sale. The Ultimate Game Sale is live now on xbox.com.

There will be over 300 games & add-ons on offer with saving up to 65%. Xbox Gold members save and additional 10%. This sale will be a great opportunity for Xbox One and Xbox One S owners to update their game library. The Xbox store game sales are recommendable and beat usually the deals on Xbox games offered on amazon.com.

This year, the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale is four days longer than previous years, running from June 30 to July 10. 

The Xbox games and add-ons on sale include Injustice 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Prey, Rocket League, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy, and many more. Many Xbox 360 fan favorites will be on sale too. These Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One via Backward Compatibility. Featured Xbox 360 game deals include Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto V, Skate 3, and more.

PC gamers can find deals as well in the Ultimate Game Sale too. Hit games like Gears of War 4, Halo Wars 2, Resident Evil 7, Fallout Shelter, Dead Rising 4, and more will be on sale. The sale also features deals on select gaming PCs, mice, keyboards, and headsets from Dell Alienware, Asus, MSI, Lenovo, Razer, Logitech, and Kingston.

There will also be deals on Seagate Xbox Game Drives. You’ll also find deals on the Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+ gaming headset and Turtle Beach Stream Mic.

Microsoft has a new game console with the Xbox One X coming in November. The company is far behind the market share of the Sony PS4 with the Xbox.

The Xbox One X will not change that. Priced at $499.99, the Xbox One X will be released on November 7. The pre-order for the Xbox One X has not yet started. Besides the $500 purchase price, the most powerful console on the market will also require a fairly new 4K TV with HDR10 support to experience the full benefits of 4K gaming.

