First SNES Classic Hands-On Videos Surface

Nintendo has let CNET's Scott Stein touch the SNES Classic Edition. He was not allowed to play it and hook it up to a TV. The hands-on video of the SNES Classic confirms that the controller cables are indeed longer than on the NES Classic. The cords are about 5 feet long, confirmed by other hands-on videos you can find at the end of this report. Apparently Nintendo has invited several outlets to touch the SNES Classic, but not let them play it. The embargo of that hands-on time just ended and we see a series of new first hand SNES Classic vidoes.

The video of the SNES Classic gives a feel of the size of the new retro console. The fake classic connectors hide the actual controller ports, which are compatible with the ports found on the NES Classic or Wii. The SNES Classic controllers are full size and similar to the original 90s ones says the CNET report. Watch the first SNES Classic hands-on video review below. The first hands-on SNES Classic videos also reveal the design of the backside of the SNES Classic box.

The US Pre-order has not began yet and it might be related to FCC approval. As reported earlier today, we spotted similarities between the Xbox One X and the SNES Classic that point towards a pending FCC approval.

The supply of the SNES Classic will be larger than that for the NES Classic said Nintendo. A leak of SNES Classic shipment numbers suggests that Nintendo doubles production compared to NES Classic to almost 5 million units. The shortage is though pre-programmed as the hype around the new retro console feels to be even bigger. Reseller prices will reach at least 3x that of the list price of $79.99. Consumers should though not get too worried yet.

The race to buy a Super Nintendo Classic has not even started in the United States. Even missing out on the pre-order windows does not mean that all is over. There is still the launch day on September 29 and many more opportunities after that until the end of the year. The NES Classic was available many times online and in stores after its initial release.

Pre-orders for the SNES Classic have not yet opened in the United States. So far only three stores have began to list the SNES Classic in their online shops.

The hype around the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition started much earlier and will be much higher than for the NES Classic last year. The Nintendo SNES Classic comes with two wired controllers and has a list price of $79.99. The Super Nintendo Classic will be released on September 29. The Super NES Classic Edition system has the original look and feel of the 90s home console, only smaller.

The SNES Classic Edition comes loaded with 21 games. See the full list of SNES Classic games. The NES Classic came with 30 games pre-installed. The design of the SNES Classic follows the original US design of the 90s version. Europe, Australia and Japan get another design like it has been in the 90s. Read the latest SNES Classic news.