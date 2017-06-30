 
 

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game Comes To Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch among platforms for new big Lego game.

The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game will be released at the same time as new big-screen animated adventure The Lego Ninjago Movie.

Developed by TT Games and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game will be available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 22, 2017. It is no becoming the norm that new big video game titles get also released on the new Nintendo Switch, launch in March.

“The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game brings the non-stop action and thrilling combat of the film into the living room so kids can embark on their own Ninjago adventures,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. “Enhanced movements will help players traverse Ninjago with the fluidity and grace of a secret ninja warrior and improve their combat skills.”

In the game, players battle their way through waves of enemies with honor and skill as their favorite ninjas Lloyd, Nya, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army. To do so, they must master the art of Ninjagility which allows them to traverse Ninjago by wall-running, high-jumping and battling the foes of Ninjago to rank up and upgrade the ninja’s combat skills. Players can harness the power of Spinjitzu combat to defend Ninjago together.

The game features eight large, action-packed locations based on the story of The Lego Ninjago Movie. Each location includes its own unique Challenge Dojo where players can put their combat skills to the test and battle with increasingly tougher enemies. And with Battle Maps, players can go up against their friends and family in four different game modes, with competitive split-screen local gameplay for up to four players. 

The Nintendo Switch remains a hard to find item this Summer. As GameStop has sold out again of their Switch bundles, the only other option to buy the Nintendo Switch online is from resellers on market places like Amazon. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups keep steady and range today between $85 to $120 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con and $95 to $130 for the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con on amazon.com.

Another option to get a Nintendo Switch is our Nintendo Switch Summer Giveaway. You can win a $500 Switch bundle this month. 

The next big Switch game release is Splatoon 2 on July 21. Amazon offers the game for $47.99, a Prime exclusive deal. Nintendo did not ramp up shipments for the ARMS release. At this point we do not know if more consoles will be made available for the Splatoon 2 launch.

Nintendo has issued an apology in Japan for the ongoing shortage of the Nintendo Switch. The company said to keep shipping new inventory every week and has ramped up production this month. They try their best to meet the demand for the Nintendo Switch this fall. This is likely not happening as demand will sky rocket once the Holiday shopping season kicks in. 

Nintendo is ramping up the production for the Nintendo Switch, but has not disclosed what the current production capacity per month is. The only number the company made official is the production volume over the next 12 months. 10 million Switch consoles are planned to enter retail channels until end of April 2018. The latest rumors say that Nintendo boosts production to 18 million units to try to meet demand.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch will spike during the Holiday Shopping season 2017. Nintendo will need set aside a large part of the Switch production during the next months for November and December. This stock piling will keep the Nintendo Switch in short supply during the next 5 months.

Almost doubling the initial production volume for the Nintendo Switch will still not satisfy the global demand this fall. The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3 and Nintendo sold over 2.74 million units as of the end of April. Read the latest Nintendo Switch news.

Updated: 2017-06-30 09:45:02am

